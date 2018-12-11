Bigg Boss 12: Not insecure about Romil’s closeness to Somi, says wife Deeksha

The family week on Bigg Boss 12 has been keeping the audience hooked with the emotional drama. On Monday’s episode, Romil Chaudhary’s wife Deeksha entered the show along with their baby boy. While she took the opportunity to advise Romil about playing for himself, she also tried to clear the air about Romil’s relationship with Somi Khan, announcing her as his sister.

Post Deeksha’s visit to the show, she spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com and shared more about her experience. “It was such a happy moment to meet Romil once again. He is really playing a great game. Though yes, I felt that he has been focusing a lot on others than himself. And this is why I told him it’s high time that he starts playing an individual game. Otherwise, he is really making all of us very proud. Not just as a family but also as an audience, I really love watching Romil. It’s only three weeks remaining to the finale and I hope he utilises the opportunity well and emerges as a winner,” said Romil’s wife.

The couple’s baby is only a few months old and Deeksha shared that it was a tough call for Romil to enter Bigg Boss leaving them behind. She said, “He has always wanted to be in the show. And luckily the opportunity came this time. While it was a difficult decision for us, as a couple, we have always supported each other. We believe in pushing each other to excellence and also fulfil all our dreams. The fact remains I trust him blindly, and so I pushed him to participate in the show.”

As she talked about trust, we asked Deeksha if she felt insecure about Romil Chaudhary’s growing closeness with Somi Khan. She instantly replied, “Not at all. The world may talk about their relationship but I know Romil far better. People might try to paint a negative image but he is a complete family man. Also, he has always treated Somi as his younger sister. I even thanked Somi for taking care of him in the show. Romil doesn’t have a younger sister, so the family keeps saying that if he had one, she would be just like Somi. They have a very warm bond and I have no issues with it.”

Romil is also known as the mastermind of Bigg Boss 12. Claiming that it’s a big compliment for her husband, Deeksha said, “I think it’s very important to be able to play mind games. It is a requirement for the show. The audience also knows that Romil is playing a very smart game and love him for his masterstrokes.”

And when asked to choose her favourite contestant, the loving wife blushingly said, “It’s only Romil. I don’t think I can choose anyone apart from him. He is simply the best and the most deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 12.”