Bigg Boss 12: Romil Chaudhary or Sreesanth, who should leave the house this week? Vote here

The twelfth season of TV reality show Bigg Boss is just a couple of weeks away from its finale. Former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana, who made a late entry in the show, has entered the finale week after winning the Ticket To Finale task. Her entry to the finale week has resulted in the remaining contestants, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth being nominated for eviction this week.

Instead of giving the housemates a chance to strategise eviction from the house, Bigg Boss took it upon himself to nominate them. After the Ticket To Finale task which had Surbhi competing with Deepak and Dipika, Bigg Boss nominated everyone apart from her. This left Surbhi elated.

Romil Chaudhary, who re-entered the show with Surbhi Rana and once shared a great camaraderie with her, was happy with the former Roadies contestant being in the finale week. But, the lawyer from Haryana is in trouble this week as he has celebrities like Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra nominated along with him.

However, it is Somi Khan whose chances of leaving the house look stronger. The commoner hasn’t been able to attract the attention of the cameras despite her best efforts. She has maintained a strong foothold in the house from the beginning and has been vocal about her opinion about things happening in the Bigg Boss house. Not just herself, she has taken a stand for others as well. Now, if her strong personality will bring in votes for her or not is yet to be seen.

Karanvir Bohra, who has often been accused of getting preference over others for being a face of the channel Colors, also has a lesser chance of entering the finale week. The Naagin actor has failed to make friends in the house and has often been deceived by those who he thought were his friends. Still, Karanvir’s good behaviour and his “mahaanta” has brought him this far in the reality show. Whether it take him ahead in the show remains to be seen.