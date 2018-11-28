Is Romil Chaudhary the Vikas Gupta of Bigg Boss 12?

“You cannot fake in Bigg Boss. So the kind of personality I am in real life, you will see the same in the show also. I know that not everyone will like me but we all have our own opinions,” said Bigg Boss 12 contestant Romil Chaudhary before he entered the show. But this lawyer from Haryana doesn’t know that he has earned a huge fan following outside the Bigg Boss house. Romil with his smart and intelligent moves has managed to make a place of his own in the hearts of fans. And, he rightfully owns the title of this season’s ‘mastermind’ which was owned by Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 11.

If you have followed both Bigg Boss 11 and Bigg Boss 12, you will know the similarities between the journey of Romil and Vikas in the show. Just like Vikas, Romil too didn’t have a good start in the show. He entered the house with friend Nirmal Singh and was soon evicted after maintaining a low key in the house. But he got another chance and this time he came with former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana. In his second innings, the Haryana boy came with a well chalked out strategy. Putting to use what he must have learnt while being a lawyer, Romil manipulated his fellow housemates to get things done his way.

Last year, we hardly saw Vikas getting into a physical spat or yelling and screaming to make a point. His words were enough for him to get things done his way. The TV producer owned the title of ‘Mastermind’ with pride and nemesis Shilpa Shinde also could not bring down his high spirits after the initial few weeks. In fact, later, his chitter-chatter with the TV actor became the highlight of the show. Similarly, until now, Romil hasn’t raised his voice needlessly and prefers irritating his rivals in the house with his sweet smile. His calculative moves have prevented him from getting nominated and in every nomination task, the lawyer finds some way or the other to save himself.

In the HitMan Task, Romil gave Sreesanth no chance to go against his friends in the house. He convinced him about saving the Happy Club and ultimately created a situation where the former cricketer was forced to quit. His strategies have also been instrumental in the selection of the captain of the house. But, the commoner was never overconfident. Keeping in mind the popularity his fellow celebrity contestants, Romil has always tried to save himself from getting nominated for eviction.

Apart from being a smart player, Romil has showcased the other shades of his personality too. He might not have said it in words, but he does take care of the connections he has made in the house. The biggest example being, his effort to save ‘Happy Club’ from nomination and him giving up the opportunity to hear from his wife and son for his friend Somi Khan. Also, with Surbhi Rana, who addresses him as an elder brother and recently accused him of staring her, Romil has tried his best to support her.

With his strategies and friendships in the house, Romil has given Bigg Boss 12 a lot of content where the other contestants of the show have failed miserably. So, this wildcard entrant seems to have a strong foot in the game and can pose a serious threat to popular celebrities like Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra.