Bigg Boss 12: Romil Chaudhary or Dipika Kakar, who do you think will be eliminated this week? Vote here

This week, the power of nominating contestants for eviction was in the hands of Bigg Boss 12 captain Surbhi Rana. Making the most of her special power, the former Roadies contestant settled her score with Jasleen Matharu, Romil Chaudhary and Dipika Kakar. Deepak Thakur got nominated against Surbhi’s wish because he was a part of the same team as Jasleen, Romil and Dipika. Megha Dhade had already been nominated by Bigg Boss for breaking the rule of the house last week.

In the nomination task, it so happened that Bigg Boss divided the contestants into two groups, one comprising of Romil, Deepak, Dipika and Jasleen and the other one had Karanvir, Rohit, Sreesanth and Somi Khan. Detonators and bunkers with the contestant’s name written on them were placed in the garden area. With every buzzer, Surbhi had to take the name of one contestant she wants to nominate and then blow up the bunker of that contestant.

If Surbhi took names of three contestants of the same team, the entire team had to get nominated. This is why Deepak also got nominated since she blew the bunkers of his team members Romil, Jasleen and Dipika.

Of the nominated contestants, Romil has gained a huge fan following outside the Bigg Boss house. He has been entertaining the audience with his rap songs and his way of handling a verbal fight. He has also succeeded in making an emotional connection with the audience by showing his sensitive side too. Dipika Kakar aka Simar of Sasural Simar Ka already has a huge fan following. The ones who look in trouble this week are Deepak, Jasleen and Megha. The trio has invited the ire of fans at some point or the other during their stay.

Now, it remains to be seen if Jasleen Matharu who has been nominated many times will finally leave the house or will it be someone else leaving the house this week as well.