Bigg Boss 12: Rohit Suchanti gets evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 12 wildcard contestant Rohit Suchanti’s journey was on Sunday cut short just two weeks before the finale. The television actor was evicted by host Salman Khan on Sunday night in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Along with Rohit, Somi Khan and Karanvir Bohra were nominated this week.

Rohit made his television debut with Saath Nibhana Saathiya. He then gained recognition playing the lead in the controversial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

Rohit Suchanti seemed to be a fun-loving guy in the initial days of his stay in the Bigg Boss house. But his habit of picking fights, disrespecting and irritating other housemates soon gained him many haters on social media. While Rohit gained some eyeballs for his good looks, his close friendship with Srishty Rode also set tongues wagging.

This week, the nomination task on Bigg Boss 12 had housemates convincing each other to sacrifice something in order to save themselves.

Rohit in the previous week had backstabbed Deepak Thakur. He was left in a fix when Bigg Boss asked Rohit to get Deepak to destroy his family portrait to save him. Not someone to forgive easily, Deepak refused to destroy the photo, leading to Rohit’s nomination.

A wildcard contestant has never managed to win Bigg Boss. Before entering the show, Rohit Suchanti had confidently stated that he will change history. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he had also shared, “Personally, I am a fan of Bigg Boss and religiously watch it every year. Fortunately or unfortunately, this season, there is something amiss. I can’t pinpoint what it is exactly but the show is not coming across as entertaining. I can assure you guys that once I enter, there wouldn’t be even a second of boredom. I will complete the show and make it successful.”