Bigg Boss 12 review: The same old show with new characters

Bigg Boss 12 review: The fights, considered the superhit formula of increasing viewership, are more confusing than entertaining this year.

I thought only Ekta Kapoor has taken up the task of reviving (read destroying) old shows. But I guess I was wrong. After watching TV reality show Bigg Boss 12 for a month, it seems there are others too who have failed even more miserably.

The makers of Bigg Boss are living by just one rule since 2006–create a lot of noise and attract the audience. What they have failed to realise is Bigg Boss 12, a supposed social experiment on a bunch of people locked up inside a house, has become a misbegotten hybrid version of itself. To add to the dullness are the housemates who have mugged up the guidebook on ‘How to win Bigg Boss’ created by the contestants of previous seasons.

A bunch of people, some of whom are trying to revive their lost career, and some who have entered the house only for fame, are seen acting the same way as you have seen Shilpa Shinde, Raja Chaudhary, Vikas Gupta, Manveer Gurjar or Dolly Bindra act. Dipika Kakar is trying to rule the kitchen, Sreesanth is making attempts to flee from the house, Saba and Somi Khan are picking up unnecessary fights and Surbhi Rana is just yelling at the top of her voice. Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur’s mind games are as bad as show’s strategy to rise up the TRP chart and Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s romance is everything but romantic. The rest of them, just like Rimi Sen and Minissha Lamba, are lazing around.

Bigg Boss 12 went on air on September 16 and even after one month, the show does not have any headline-worthy incident

Leave aside the contestants, the makers themselves do not have anything new to offer. They have been re-using the old tasks with tiny tweaks. Take, for instance, the Samudri Lootere task where the singles and jodis tortured each other to win or the task where to save themselves from nomination, singles asked the jodis for sacrifices. If you have followed the previous seasons, you would know the tactics used by Bigg Boss 12 contestants were humdrum. Asking the opponent to shave the head or give away makeup and clothes is no longer entertaining for the loyal audience of the show. Just like you can’t laugh on the same joke over and over again, similarly, the viewers cannot be entertained watching the same tasks being performed by new faces.

Coming to the fights which are considered the superhit formula of increasing viewership, they are more confusing than entertaining this year. As Deepak Thakur picked up a fight with Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth in the second week, it was hard to fathom the matter of conflict. Was it related to Nehha Pendse and Dipika Kakar? Was it something to do with Karanvir Bohra’s double face? Well, we still can’t say. Similarly, in Deepak and Sourabh Patel’s scrimmage, it was only their shrieking voices that were audible and not a word they said could be heard.

The makers of Bigg Boss 12 have been re-using the old tasks with tiny tweaks.

Bigg Boss 12 went on air on September 16 and even after one month, the show does not have any headline-worthy incident. It has clearly missed striking a chord with the audiences as it did in the previous seasons. With such low ratings on TRP chart, we hope the makers pull up their socks soon, else they will soon lose the already meager audience of the show.

