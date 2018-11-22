Bigg Boss 12 October review: Still waiting for something to happen

I had ended last month’s review of Bigg Boss 12 with a hope that the makers will pull up their socks and make the twelfth season of the controversial TV show a bit interesting for the viewers. As I watched the show in its second month with hope of it getting a bit edgy and entertaining, I was once again left disappointed. In fact, it went from bad to worse with every passing day.

The makers of the show, in 2016, roped in a bunch of commoners along with celebrities to prevent it from getting monotonous. The big revamp did help the show then, but now it is nothing more than a snoozefest. Be it the commoners or celebrities, the ways of none interest the audience.

The so-called celebrities like Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode are either missing from action or are seen crying and only crying over things. And, at times when Dipika is not crying over being misunderstood, she is busy massaging the ego of her “bhai” Sreesanth. Thankfully, Karanvir and Srishty have learnt their lesson in time.

Though it was good to know the sensitive side of Karanvir, it is disappointing to see no other shades of his character. Now if he is image conscious or had only this much to offer to the show, we can’t say. Same goes for Srishty. It’s good to see the TV actor adding a bit of glamour quotient to the Bigg Boss house but apart from her stylish outfits and her dance performances to the morning alarms, there’s nothing memorable.

Former cricketer Sreesanth, in my opinion, is the only contestant of Bigg Boss 12 who has managed to earn both haters and lovers with his stint on the show. His empty threats of running away from the house, his emotional breakdowns, his manipulative tactics to save himself from being in the bad books of fellow contestants and his anger, all have added layers to his performance on the reality TV show. But just when you start expecting a good show from Sreesanth, the sportsman quits. Sreesanth, we understand that you are aware of our appetite for drama, but sometimes we eye a genuine performance too.

Singer Deepak Thakur, who became a favourite in the first month of the show, is now as annoying as Surbhi Rana. Romil Choudhary appears to be single-handedly driving the entire show and Somi Khan is a blind follower. The ‘Happy Club’, which had the potential to bring back the show from dead, has faltered so badly that there’s no coming back. The rest of the members of Bigg Boss house are so dull that there’s nothing even worth mentioning about them. To add to our disappointment is the truth behind the sensational jodi of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The ‘couple’ was faking the relationship and are nothing more than a student and a teacher.

In the 60 minute episodes, you just keep waiting for something to happen. But nothing does. During weekends, Salman Khan also fails. But why blame Dabangg Khan. The contestants have nothing to offer. Unlike the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of previous seasons, this year Salman also seems to be struggling with the staleness of the show. He tries hard to poke fun at the housemates or prod them for something that happened during the week, but all in vain.

I would like the makers of the show to know, it is just not working anymore. I think it is time to pull the plug on the show before it loses its remaining charm as well.