Bigg Boss 12 premiere LIVE UPDATES: Dipika and Karanvir enter Salman’s show

Indian television’s most controversial and popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 12th season. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the theme of the show this year is ‘Vichitra Jodis.’ As per the theme, some unique jodis will enter the house along with few singletons.
While celebrities like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu will be seen on Bigg Boss 12, commoners Romil Chaudhary, Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur, Urvashi Vani, Saba Khan, Somi Khan, Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana will also vie for the title of Bigg Boss winner.
Starting September 16, Bigg Boss 12 will air everyday at 9 pm.
Shoaib Ibrahim lifts Dipika Kakar in his arms and drops her till the gate. Dipika enters the house in a traditional way. She greets everyone.
Dipika Kakar clarified why she is leaving the new relationship. She says, “Everyone has a responsibility. Me and Shoaib also have some. That’s why we have taken the decision to participate in the show.”
Salman Khan calls Shoaib Ibrahim on the stage. He enters the stage and recites a couplet that makes Dipika teary eyed.
Since Dipika Kakar is a perfectionist and systematic in nature, Shilpa Shinde asks her how she will manage in the house. Dipika answers that people do not know a lot about her yet.
Salman Khan makes fun of Dipika Kakar that she’s ready to leave her new marriage within 6 months. When Salman questions how will she stand out, Dipika said she will try to be herself always and give her opinion.
Contestant number four is Sasuraal Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. She enters the show dancing on Salman Khan’s song 'Mast Mast Do Nain' from Dabangg.
Among the jodi, Sourabh Patel enters the house. Sourabh apologises to Karan for what happened on stage. Shivashish Mishra is in a room where he is being punched.
First jodi Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel gives Karanvir Bhora a ‘top ki salaami’.
Karanvir’s face turns black. He is the first contestant to enter the house. Karan enters thanking Bigg Boss. He is impressed with the interiors. He calls the place equivalent to a resort.
Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel are grilled on stage. Host Salman Khan says Shivashish will cry inside the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Salman Khan is impressed by Shivashish Mishra and his lifestyle. He is dumbstruck when Shivashi started talking about the brands he wears. Later, Shivashish starts speaking about his fitness routine.
Salman Khan introduces first jodi - Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel. While Shivashish is a filthy rich businessman, Sourabh is a farmer.
The two are extremely good friends. The two give a warning to rest of the contestants that they should "stay alert”.
Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu gives him a gift. Karanvir gives a warm hug to his kids and takes seat on the stage.
Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan remarks that the show also makes you learn “not to trust anyone”.
Karanvir Bohra promises entertainment. The actor says he is very nervous about the show. Salman reveals Karan is a trained Kathak dancer.
First contestant is TV and film actor Karanvir Bohra, who rose to fame with Naagin 3.
Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gurjar will test each and every contestant. The one who doesn’t get selected will get salute from tope.
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Bigg Boss season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar are part of the Bigg Night.
Salman Khan clarifies that the house will host singles and vichitra jodis. It will be jodi vs single players this year.
Out of the two pairs, only one will enter the show. But before the results, Salman starts entertaining the audience with a performance.
Salman Khan gives a sneak peek into the first fight between Mital-Roshni and Surbhi-Kriti.
The Bigg Night has started with host Salman Khan. He informs the audience that Bigg Boss 12 for the first time already hosts some contestants - Surbhi Rana, Kriti Verma, Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma said, "Be yourself. As I said, the show is not about what you want to show, it is about what you don’t want to show. So, be careful. Do not be very emotional in the show. If you will be, you will face problems.
"Just maintain the dignity. It is not about winning the show. I have not won any show. Bigg Boss was a learning. An important one, especially for people like me who are new to the industry," he added.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Dipika Kakar said, "I am going to completely be myself and react to things as I would in real life. If I get upset or angry, I wouldn't hold myself back. There won't be any character portrayal but only the real Dipika. I think there's a responsibility that I have towards my fans, and they would not like me to wear a mask on the show."
Talking about the change in time, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – Colors, said, “The immense popularity this show enjoys and the demand from its fans for an earlier time slot encouraged us to bring Bigg Boss 12 in the 9pm band. We have a very good line up of unusual pairings of family and friends from across India that we believe will appeal to a larger spectrum of viewers.”
This season, the show is all set to feature a band called Bigg Band who will perform every weekend on the Bigg Boss stage. According to the makers, the band has also composed an original theme song for Bigg Boss Season 12.
“Bigg Boss is show that not only the nation looks forward to but even I look forward to it with equal gusto. Though I have been hosting it for 8 years, every time it brings in a new experience for me and I make a few more connections. The theme ‘vichitra jodis’ is very amusing and the vast array of couples that we have shortlisted will surely keep the viewers engrossed. It’ll be fun to see whether the jodis have each other’s back or fall apart during the hard times,” Salman Khan said in a statement.