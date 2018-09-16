Bigg Boss 12 premiere LIVE UPDATES: Dipika and Karanvir enter Salman’s show

Priyank's tip for Bigg Boss 12 contestants

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma said, "Be yourself. As I said, the show is not about what you want to show, it is about what you don’t want to show. So, be careful. Do not be very emotional in the show. If you will be, you will face problems.

"Just maintain the dignity. It is not about winning the show. I have not won any show. Bigg Boss was a learning. An important one, especially for people like me who are new to the industry," he added.

Also Read | Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma: The house knows how to screw your mind and test your psyche