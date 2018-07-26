Bigg Boss 12 to premiere on September 16

Bigg Boss 12 will air on Colors. Bigg Boss 12 will air on Colors.

Bigg Boss 12 will have its grand premiere on September 16. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show will once again take the 10:30 pm slot on weekdays. The Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm. Bigg Boss 12 will replace Dev 2 and Dance Deewane on Colors. As per sources, Salman will shoot for the promo in the first week of August.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Owing to some creative changes, the channel has decided to prepone the launch of Bigg Boss. The show will now wrap up by end of December. Salman, who is busy shooting for Bharat, will juggle between the shoots for now. The work on the new set has already begun.”

Bigg Boss would welcome contestants in pairs this year. The makers have already clarified that not just spouses but parents, siblings, co-workers and even friends would be seen as contestants.

The show will once again have a mix of celebrities and commoners as contestants. While the audition to rope in commoners are underway, the makers are having meetings with popular celebrities.

As per the buzz in the industry, estranged sisters Shafaq and Falak Naaz, couples Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Siddharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar and mother-son duo Vibha and Puru Chibber have been approached for Bigg Boss 12.

Launched in 2006, the controversial reality show continues to be one of the most popular television shows. While every year, there’s a speculation that Salman might not host Bigg Boss, he comes back with a heftier paycheck.

