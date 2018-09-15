Bigg Boss 12: Contestants in Bigg Boss Out House to seek votes from the audience to enter Salman’s show

Bigg Boss 12: This year the audience has the opportunity to select their favourite contestants. Bigg Boss 12: This year the audience has the opportunity to select their favourite contestants.

There’s a lot of innovation happening in Bigg Boss 12. The theme of ‘vichitra’ jodis has already generated lot of buzz. And now the Salman Khan show, for the first time, will give power to the aam janta to vote for contestants who they want to see in the house. Starting today from 1 pm, viewers can use the Voot app to vote for their favourites. The selected contestants will be performing few tasks to gather votes for themselves.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “There would be a couple of pairs who will be put in the outhouse of the Bigg Boss 12 house. These contestants would have to perform some tasks every hour, on the basis of which viewers can vote for them. The entire process will happen a day before the premiere on September 15. The ones who will get maximum votes will finally get the entry in the house by host Salman Khan. As of now, a pair of twin sisters, and a jodi of a farmer and casanova have been put in the outhouse.”

This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the audience to select their favourite contestants. As per the format of the show, the audience only has the power to vote out nominated contestants each week. For the first time, they will vote in contestants even before the show launches. Last year, the makers had introduced live voting before the finale, where people voted to choose the winner.

Here’s how you can vote for the contestants in the outhouse:

Bigg Boss 12 will once again see a mix of celeb and commoners. Around 16 contestants will be locked in the house for more than 100 days. At the show’s launch in Goa, Salman had introduced Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the first celebrity contestants. Others celebs including Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Srishty Rode, Anup Jalota and Karanvir Bohra have been confirmed.

As for the commoners, Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thankur will enter the show with his biggest female fan. The other pair will be of a policeman Nirmal Singh and his lawyer friend Romil Chaudhary.

