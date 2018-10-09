Bigg Boss 12 October 9 highlights: Surbhi and Shivashish disqualified; Karanvir-Somi lock horns

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The jailbreak task continues to ruffle feathers in the Bigg Boss 12 house. The competitive spirit of the contestants gave way to bouts of anger, frustration and grievances.

While on one side, Sreesanth and Somi Khan remained in one team, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra held fort on the other side. As few housemates tried to convince Sreesanth to give Somi a chance, he was in two minds, not wanting to irk host Salman Khan again by his thoughts on gender differences.

During the day, Bigg Boss warned the contestants and asked them to refrain from speaking English. Adding fuel to the fire, Deepak Thakur took a dig at Sreesanth and Karanvir. He said that the celebs use English to look elitist. This led to a major verbal argument between Sreesanth, Karanvir and Deepak. A vindictive Surbhi Rana, who had no participation in the argument earlier, also got involved in this scuffle and created a hostile atmosphere for all.

The second part of the Jailbreak task saw the roles of the contestants getting interchanged. The prisoners Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse, Jasleen Matharu, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Somi Khan turned into police. While Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Shivashish Mishra and Urvashi Vani became prisoners.

This round too saw a lot of aggression. While Surbhi tried to drag down Srishty as a defence mechanism, Shivashish was harsh towards Deepak while crossing the wall.

