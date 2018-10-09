Bigg Boss 12 October 9 highlights: Surbhi and Shivashish disqualified; Karanvir-Somi lock horns

The jailbreak task continues to ruffle feathers in the Bigg Boss 12 house. The competitive spirit of the contestants gave way to bouts of anger, frustration and grievances.
While on one side, Sreesanth and Somi Khan remained in one team, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra held fort on the other side. As few housemates tried to convince Sreesanth to give Somi a chance, he was in two minds, not wanting to irk host Salman Khan again by his thoughts on gender differences.
During the day, Bigg Boss warned the contestants and asked them to refrain from speaking English. Adding fuel to the fire, Deepak Thakur took a dig at Sreesanth and Karanvir. He said that the celebs use English to look elitist. This led to a major verbal argument between Sreesanth, Karanvir and Deepak. A vindictive Surbhi Rana, who had no participation in the argument earlier, also got involved in this scuffle and created a hostile atmosphere for all.
The second part of the Jailbreak task saw the roles of the contestants getting interchanged. The prisoners Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse, Jasleen Matharu, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Somi Khan turned into police. While Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Shivashish Mishra and Urvashi Vani became prisoners.
This round too saw a lot of aggression. While Surbhi tried to drag down Srishty as a defence mechanism, Shivashish was harsh towards Deepak while crossing the wall.
Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.
Neha suggests Sreesanth to target Karanvir. Saba gets out of the race.
Romil gets out of the race by being last in the task.
Big Boss disqualifies Surbhi and Shivashish for getting physical in the task.
Karanvir asks Srishty to take her call. Srishty says that she doesn’t hold any grudges against Surbhi.
Housemates call out Surbhi for pulling Srishty’s hair.
Surbhi pulls Srishty’s hair during the task.
Sreesanth makes fun of Deepak’s reaction on seeing Neha pole dance.
Surbhi and Deepak try to target Dipika.
Jasleen shares with Shivashish that she is feeling lonely in the house.
Deepak taunts Karanvir and Sreesanth for having a conversation in English.
Big Boss rebukes the housemates for conversing in English.
Jasleen tells Shivashish that singles have more unity.
Surbhi asks Sreesanth if he was emotionally weak in the task. Sreesanth says it was his game plan as he didn’t want to be single’s puppet in the show.
Deepak and Sourabh get into an argument. Deepak abuses Sourabh. Sourabh gets aggressive. Everyone tries to calm him down.
Karanvir argues with Somi for instigating Sreesanth in the task.
Dipika is crying as she is hurt with Sreesanth’s performance.
Somi wins the task.
Somi runs on the buzzer while Sreesanth sits in the jail.
Sreesanth gets mad at Saba. Everyone gets disappointed with Sreesanth for backing out at last moment.
Saba suggests Deepak that Sreesanth should be thrown out of the race if he touches Somi.