Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Bigg Boss 12 October 9 highlights: Surbhi and Shivashish disqualified; Karanvir-Somi lock horns

Bigg Boss 12 October 9 highlights: The second part of the Jailbreak task saw Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse, Jasleen Matharu, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Somi Khan as police. Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Shivashish Mishra and Urvashi Vani played prisoners.

Written by Sana Farzeen , Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: October 9, 2018 10:21:03 pm
Bigg Boss 12 Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The jailbreak task continues to ruffle feathers in the Bigg Boss 12 house. The competitive spirit of the contestants gave way to bouts of anger, frustration and grievances.

While on one side, Sreesanth and Somi Khan remained in one team, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra held fort on the other side. As few housemates tried to convince Sreesanth to give Somi a chance, he was in two minds, not wanting to irk host Salman Khan again by his thoughts on gender differences.

During the day, Bigg Boss warned the contestants and asked them to refrain from speaking English. Adding fuel to the fire, Deepak Thakur took a dig at Sreesanth and Karanvir. He said that the celebs use English to look elitist. This led to a major verbal argument between Sreesanth, Karanvir and Deepak. A vindictive Surbhi Rana, who had no participation in the argument earlier, also got involved in this scuffle and created a hostile atmosphere for all.

The second part of the Jailbreak task saw the roles of the contestants getting interchanged. The prisoners Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse, Jasleen Matharu, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Somi Khan turned into police. While Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Shivashish Mishra and Urvashi Vani became prisoners.

This round too saw a lot of aggression. While Surbhi tried to drag down Srishty as a defence mechanism, Shivashish was harsh towards Deepak while crossing the wall.

Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 here.

22:03 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Saba is out of the race

Neha suggests Sreesanth to target Karanvir. Saba gets out of the race.

21:50 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Romil is out of the race

Romil gets out of the race by being last in the task.

21:48 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Big Boss disqualifies Surbhi and Shivashish

Big Boss disqualifies Surbhi and Shivashish for getting physical in the task.

21:47 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Srishty says she has no issues with Surbhi

Karanvir asks Srishty to take her call. Srishty says that she doesn’t hold any grudges against Surbhi.

21:36 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Housemates stand united against Surbhi

Housemates call out Surbhi for pulling Srishty’s hair.

21:35 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Surbhi pulls Srishty’s hair

Surbhi pulls Srishty’s hair during the task.

21:33 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Sreesanth makes fun of Deepak

Sreesanth makes fun of Deepak’s reaction on seeing Neha pole dance.

21:32 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Surbhi and Deepak plot against Dipika

Surbhi and Deepak try to target Dipika.

21:25 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Jasleen and Shivashish have a heart-to-heart

Jasleen shares with Shivashish that she is feeling lonely in the house.

21:23 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Deepak taunts Karanvir and Sreesanth

Deepak taunts Karanvir and Sreesanth for having a conversation in English.

21:22 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss scolds housemates for speaking in English

Big Boss rebukes the housemates for conversing in English.

21:16 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Jasleen and Shivashish discuss singles and jodis

Jasleen tells Shivashish that singles have more unity.

21:14 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Surbhi and Sreesanth discuss the task

Surbhi asks Sreesanth if he was emotionally weak in the task. Sreesanth says it was his game plan as he didn’t want to be single’s puppet in the show.

21:13 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Deepak and Sourabh get into an argument

Deepak and Sourabh get into an argument. Deepak abuses Sourabh. Sourabh gets aggressive. Everyone tries to calm him down.

21:08 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Karanvir and Somi lock horns

Karanvir argues with Somi for instigating Sreesanth in the task.

21:07 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Dipika is not happy with Sreesanth

Dipika is crying as she is hurt with Sreesanth’s performance.

21:06 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Somi emerges as the winner

Somi wins the task.

21:06 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Somi is in it to win it

Somi runs on the buzzer while Sreesanth sits in the jail.

21:05 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Sreesanth upset with Saba

Sreesanth gets mad at Saba. Everyone gets disappointed with Sreesanth for backing out at last moment.

21:04 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Saba has a word of advice for Deepak

Saba suggests Deepak that Sreesanth should be thrown out of the race if he touches Somi.

20:54 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Here's a sneak peek at today's episode

Bigg Boss 12 airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd