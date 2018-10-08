Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life
Live now

Bigg Boss 12 October 8 LIVE UPDATES: Surbhi lashes out at Karanvir

Bigg Boss 12 October 8 live updates: In today's episode, Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota, who sacrificed his place in the show for his ladylove Jasleen Matharu, will be shocked to see her changed behaviour post his exit from the house.

Written by Sana Farzeen , Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: October 8, 2018 10:02:09 pm
Bigg Boss 12 Bigg Boss 12 October 8 live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors.

As expected, the secret room will turn out to be a game changer in Bigg Boss 12. Anup Jalota was evicted from the house on Sunday and was sent to the secret room. The bhajan maestro, who sacrificed his place in the show for his ladylove Jasleen Matharu, will now be shocked to see her changed behaviour post his exit from the house.As the new day will arrive, Jasleen’s closeness with Shivashish Mishra will irk Anup. He will be furthered disturbed to see them eating food from the same plate. Jasleen will further whine how she was stressed about unpacking her suitcase. The singer will be left heartbroken as Jasleen doesn’t seem to be affected by his absence.

Anup Jalota will further be shocked to see his co-contestants Surbhi Rana, Romil Chaudhary and Sourabh Patel gossiping about him. The singer, who was always respected by the housemates, will be left heartbroken and disturbed to see them talk about him in such a demeaning way.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss will announce the next task wherein the jodis will be thieves and the singles will have to act as police. While the jodis would have to barge into the house and steal the given objects, the police will have to stop them. The singles will decide to target Surbhi and eliminate her from the game. But the ex-Roadies will be seen crossing all lines to win the task.

Live Blog

Follow the blog for all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

22:02 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Jasleen is out of the captaincy race

Jasleen gets out of the race as she is the last one to jump the wall and break out of the jail.

21:55 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Srishty is with Sabha and Somi, says Dipika

Dipika tells Neha that Srishty is with Sabha and Somi.

21:54 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Srishty asks Neha to quit the task

Srishty asks Neha to quit the task. Neha gets out of the task.

21:51 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Sreesanth wants to be the captain

Srishty asks Sreesanth if he wants to become the captain. He says yes.

21:50 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Sreesanth apologises to Neha

Neha tries to clarify with Sreesanth about what he said to Dipika about her. Sreesanth apologises to Neha. 

21:36 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Surbhi lashes out at Karanvir for hurting her

Karanvir tries to stop Surbhi. She blames him for hurting her. Deepak and Sourabh get out of the race of captaincy task as they are the last contenders to break the jail. They get trapped by the cops.

21:31 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Romil and Karanvir get into a fight

Romil and Karanvir get into a fight during the task.

21:29 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Deepak to monitor the task

Deepak gets injured. Big Boss asks him to monitor the task.

21:28 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss gives a task to housemates

Big Boss gives a task in which Shivashish, Dipika, Srishty, Karanvir, Romil and Sabha will play the role of cops and they have to stop the prisoners from getting out of the jail.

21:25 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Surbhi is a fan of Sreesanth

Surbhi requests Sreesanth to play cricket again. 

21:23 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
An upset Sreesanth destroys the cricket ball

Sreesanth gets upset and takes out his anger on the cricket ball. He then blames Romil for taking out his ball without his permission.

21:19 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Sreesanth and Jasleen play a game of cricket

Sreesanth is playing cricket with Jasleen in the house. Big Boss asks Romil to stop the game and keep the ball and bat in the storeroom.

21:15 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
No one will be nominated apart from Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth, says Bigg Boss

Big Boss declares that no one will get nominated this week apart from Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth.

21:11 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Anyone can flirt with Jasleen now, says Romil

Jasleen wonders why Big Boss is not declaring her single. Romil makes fun of her by saying anyone can flirt with her now.

21:10 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss plays a special song for housemates

Housemates wake up to the song “chor seepaahi.”

21:08 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Romil has a word of advice for a sobbing Urvashi

Romil asks Urvashi not to cry for Deepak.

21:07 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Deepak asks Urvashi not to interfere in his matter

Deepak asks Urvashi not to interfere in his matter with the housemates. He informs Urvashi that he doesn’t like her attitude.

21:02 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Here's a sneak peek at today's episode

Bigg Boss 12 airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd