Bigg Boss 12 October 8 LIVE UPDATES: Surbhi lashes out at Karanvir

As expected, the secret room will turn out to be a game changer in Bigg Boss 12. Anup Jalota was evicted from the house on Sunday and was sent to the secret room. The bhajan maestro, who sacrificed his place in the show for his ladylove Jasleen Matharu, will now be shocked to see her changed behaviour post his exit from the house.As the new day will arrive, Jasleen’s closeness with Shivashish Mishra will irk Anup. He will be furthered disturbed to see them eating food from the same plate. Jasleen will further whine how she was stressed about unpacking her suitcase. The singer will be left heartbroken as Jasleen doesn’t seem to be affected by his absence.
Anup Jalota will further be shocked to see his co-contestants Surbhi Rana, Romil Chaudhary and Sourabh Patel gossiping about him. The singer, who was always respected by the housemates, will be left heartbroken and disturbed to see them talk about him in such a demeaning way.
On the other hand, Bigg Boss will announce the next task wherein the jodis will be thieves and the singles will have to act as police. While the jodis would have to barge into the house and steal the given objects, the police will have to stop them. The singles will decide to target Surbhi and eliminate her from the game. But the ex-Roadies will be seen crossing all lines to win the task.
Jasleen gets out of the race as she is the last one to jump the wall and break out of the jail.
Dipika tells Neha that Srishty is with Sabha and Somi.
Srishty asks Neha to quit the task. Neha gets out of the task.
Srishty asks Sreesanth if he wants to become the captain. He says yes.
Neha tries to clarify with Sreesanth about what he said to Dipika about her. Sreesanth apologises to Neha.
Karanvir tries to stop Surbhi. She blames him for hurting her. Deepak and Sourabh get out of the race of captaincy task as they are the last contenders to break the jail. They get trapped by the cops.
Romil and Karanvir get into a fight during the task.
Deepak gets injured. Big Boss asks him to monitor the task.
Big Boss gives a task in which Shivashish, Dipika, Srishty, Karanvir, Romil and Sabha will play the role of cops and they have to stop the prisoners from getting out of the jail.
Surbhi requests Sreesanth to play cricket again.
Sreesanth gets upset and takes out his anger on the cricket ball. He then blames Romil for taking out his ball without his permission.
Sreesanth is playing cricket with Jasleen in the house. Big Boss asks Romil to stop the game and keep the ball and bat in the storeroom.
Big Boss declares that no one will get nominated this week apart from Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth.
Jasleen wonders why Big Boss is not declaring her single. Romil makes fun of her by saying anyone can flirt with her now.
Housemates wake up to the song “chor seepaahi.”
Romil asks Urvashi not to cry for Deepak.
Deepak asks Urvashi not to interfere in his matter with the housemates. He informs Urvashi that he doesn’t like her attitude.