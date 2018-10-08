Bigg Boss 12 October 8 LIVE UPDATES: Surbhi lashes out at Karanvir

Bigg Boss 12 October 8 live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors. Bigg Boss 12 October 8 live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors.

As expected, the secret room will turn out to be a game changer in Bigg Boss 12. Anup Jalota was evicted from the house on Sunday and was sent to the secret room. The bhajan maestro, who sacrificed his place in the show for his ladylove Jasleen Matharu, will now be shocked to see her changed behaviour post his exit from the house.As the new day will arrive, Jasleen’s closeness with Shivashish Mishra will irk Anup. He will be furthered disturbed to see them eating food from the same plate. Jasleen will further whine how she was stressed about unpacking her suitcase. The singer will be left heartbroken as Jasleen doesn’t seem to be affected by his absence.

Anup Jalota will further be shocked to see his co-contestants Surbhi Rana, Romil Chaudhary and Sourabh Patel gossiping about him. The singer, who was always respected by the housemates, will be left heartbroken and disturbed to see them talk about him in such a demeaning way.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss will announce the next task wherein the jodis will be thieves and the singles will have to act as police. While the jodis would have to barge into the house and steal the given objects, the police will have to stop them. The singles will decide to target Surbhi and eliminate her from the game. But the ex-Roadies will be seen crossing all lines to win the task.