Bigg Boss 12 October 5 preview: Fights, romance and drama in today’s episode

Bigg Boss will surprise lovebirds Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota with a special date.

Just a day before Salman Khan arrives for the Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 12 house will turn into a hub of drama. With housemates fighting with each other to a special date for Anup and Jasleen, there’s a lot planned for the audience.

The episode tonight will be fun as Bigg Boss will surprise lovebirds Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota with a special date. The two will be seen spending some cosy time together. Anup will sing his popular bhajan “Meera” while his ladylove will keep blushing. The couple will also dance romantically and even sort out their differences.

#BB12 ke ghar mein @anupjalota aur #JasleenMatharu ke liye arrange ki gayi ek special romantic date! Tune in to #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM for all the entertainment. pic.twitter.com/c03naShwZT — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 5, 2018

While romance will bloom in one corner of the house, the captaincy task will keep the other housemates busy. Shivashish Mishra, Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana will hold on to the ring to become the next captains. Surbhi will be seen making all efforts to get the other two to quit the task. Her game plan will be successful as Somi and Shivashish will lose the game. Thus, Surbhi and Romil Chaudhary will be announced as the next captains of the house.

After the captaincy task will end, Bigg Boss will ask captains Surbhi and Romil to send three housemates to the kaal kothari. While the housemates would debate on the worst performer of the week, the captains will choose Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra to bear the jail punishment.

Also, as per sources Bharti Singh will be joining Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She will be seen as Salman’s secret wife. Along with some fun times, she will also act as a fortune teller for the housemates.

