Bigg Boss 12 October 5 LIVE UPDATES: Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth nominated for elimination

Controversial Colors reality show Bigg Boss 12 has celebrity contestants like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs including Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra.
Also Read | Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have a romantic dinner date in Bigg Boss 12 house
Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
Jasleen Matharu says she wants to call Anup “Pyari ji” instead of "Anup ji."
Anup is singing “Chaudhvin ka Chand ho” for Jasleen Matharu.
Srishty Rode reads the letter in which the Big Boss has planned a date for Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota.
Surbhi Rana says Sreesanth is not accepting that he is playing a game in the Bigg Boss house
Surbhi discusses with Deepak whether Jasleen and Anup’s relationship is fake.
Surbhi Rana has lost temper with Sreesanth for spitting on her.
Sreesanth and Karanveer get into an argument with the captains for counting incorrectly in nominations.
The Big Boss has declared Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse and S Sreesanth nominated for the elimination also.
The Big Boss has praised Karanvir Bohra , Neha Pendse and S Sreesanth for nominating themselves for the Kaalkothri.
Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are in the nomination spectrum.
Deepika Kakar stands against Neha Pendse and has nominated her for the kaalkothri.
The Bigg Boss has asked the housemates to nominate contestants for Kaalkothri.
The morning in the house of Bigg Boss has begun with the song “Khula Hai Mera Pinjra” from the movie Joru Ka Ghulam.
Sreesanth has suggested Sourabh Patel to talk to Shivashish Mishra to give up the task and let Surbhi Rana win it
Deepika Kakar has questioned Sreesanth as to his reason of laughing with Romil Chaudhary.
Deepika Kakar has come out in support of Somi Khan. She is trying to tell Neha that she is wrong in her judgment.
Neha Pendse has declared Somi Khan disqualified for holding the ring with both the hands.
Today's Bigg Boss has begun with a captaincy task.