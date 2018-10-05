Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Bigg Boss 12 October 5 LIVE UPDATES: Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth nominated for elimination

Saba Khan-Somi Khan, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra and Surbhi Rana-Romil Chaudhary will compete to be the Fizz Captain. Bigg Boss also plans a dinner date for Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: October 5, 2018 10:14:10 pm
bigg boss 12 Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm on Colors.

Controversial Colors reality show Bigg Boss 12 has celebrity contestants like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs including Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra.

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

22:14 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Jasleen says she wants to call him “Pyari ji” instead of Anup ji

Jasleen Matharu says she wants to call Anup “Pyari ji” instead of "Anup ji."

21:53 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Anup sings “Chaudhvin ka Chand ho” for Jasleen

Anup is singing “Chaudhvin ka Chand ho” for Jasleen Matharu.

21:52 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Srishty reads the letter in which the Big Boss has planned a date for Jasleen and Anup.

Srishty Rode reads the letter in which the Big Boss has planned a date for Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota.

21:49 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Surbhi says Sreesanth is not accepting that he is playing a game in the house

Surbhi Rana says Sreesanth is not accepting that he is playing a game in the Bigg Boss house

21:48 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Surbhi discusses with Deepak about Jasleen and Anup’s relationship

Surbhi discusses with Deepak whether Jasleen and Anup’s relationship is fake.

21:47 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Surbhi gets angry on Sreesanth for spitting on her

Surbhi Rana has lost temper with Sreesanth for spitting on her.

21:38 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Sreesanth and Karanveer get into an argument

Sreesanth and Karanveer get into an argument with the captains for counting incorrectly in nominations.

21:32 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Big Boss declares Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth nominated for the elimination also

The Big Boss has declared Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse and S Sreesanth nominated for the elimination also.

21:30 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Big Boss praises Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth for nominating themselves for the Kaalkothri

The Big Boss has praised Karanvir Bohra , Neha Pendse and S Sreesanth for nominating themselves for the Kaalkothri.

21:29 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Deepak and Urvashi are in nomination spectrum

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are in the nomination spectrum.

21:22 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Deepika stands against Neha and nominates her for the kaalkothri

Deepika Kakar stands against Neha Pendse and has nominated her for the kaalkothri.

21:21 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
The Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate the contestants for Kaalkothri

The Bigg Boss has asked the housemates to nominate contestants for Kaalkothri.

21:17 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
The morning begins with the song “Khula Hai Mera Pinjra”

The morning in the house of Bigg Boss has begun with the song “Khula Hai Mera Pinjra” from the movie Joru Ka Ghulam.

21:15 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Sreesanth suggests Sourabh to talk to Shivashish to give up the task and let Surbhi win it

Sreesanth has suggested Sourabh Patel to talk to Shivashish Mishra to give up the task and let Surbhi Rana win it

21:14 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Deepika Kakar asks Sreesanth why was he laughing with Romil

Deepika Kakar has questioned Sreesanth as to his reason of laughing with Romil Chaudhary.

21:10 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Deepika supports Somi

Deepika Kakar has come out in support of Somi Khan. She is trying to tell Neha that she is wrong in her judgment.

21:07 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Neha Pendse declares Somi Khan disqualified for holding the ring with both the hands.

Neha Pendse has declared Somi Khan disqualified for holding the ring with both the hands.

21:04 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
The show starts with the captaincy task

Today's Bigg Boss has begun with a captaincy task.

21:00 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss 12 airs at 9 pm on weekdays this year, as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

