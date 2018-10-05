Bigg Boss 12 October 5 LIVE UPDATES: Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth nominated for elimination

Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm on Colors.

Controversial Colors reality show Bigg Boss 12 has celebrity contestants like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs including Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra.

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.