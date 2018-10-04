Bigg Boss 12 October 4 preview: Surbhi Rana and Somi Khan to lock horns over ‘maa kasam’

Bigg Boss 12 October 4 preview: Somi in a fit of rage would go ahead and call Surbhi idiot, and that’s when the ex-Roadies will lose her calm.

Bigg Boss 12 contestants will once again fight over a futile topic. On Wednesday episode, Khan sisters Somi and Saba had announced they are no longer interested in captaincy. While the two were eyeing the position, with their teammates not supporting them enough, they decided to back off. Somi, in a fit of rage, had even sworn on her mother that she will not become the captain this week.

In tonight’s episode, the latest entrant in the show Surbhi Rana will decide to use Somi’s words to her benefit. Saba, who will be keen to fight for captaincy, will be asked to back out by Surbhi. When she will confront her, Surbhi will say that Somi swore on their mother about it. Somi will be furious at Surbhi for getting personal. As the two will fight over the ‘maa kasam’, the other housemates will try their best to calm them down. Saba will also support her sister and say that she swore in anger and didn’t mean it.

#SurbhiRana ka #SomiKhan ko samjhana pad gaya unhi par bhaari! Kya Khan sisters macha dengi ghar mein tabaahi? Watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/VPhPzjzUkX — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 4, 2018

The singles, who have been enjoying the rift between the jodis, will be seen laughing at their childish antics. Somi in a fit of rage would go ahead and call Surbhi idiot, and that’s when the ex-Roadies will lose her calm. The housemates would hold them tight as the two will attack each other. Surbhi will also announce that she will now make life hell for Saba and Somi in the house.

On the other hand, Jasleen Matharu will have a fight with Deepak Thakur after he will disregard her. While Deepak will clarify that he didn’t intend to, Jasleen will continue to make a hue and cry over his words disrupting the peace of the house further.

The singles, on the other hand, will plot to once again send Romil Chaudhary to the jail. They will be seen talking about how he ends up eating other people’s food. His inconsiderate nature will irk Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse. The two actors will be seen gossiping about the lawyer among themselves.

