Bigg Boss 12 October 4 LIVE UPDATES: Surbhi, Somi and Shivashish compete for captaincy

Bigg Boss season 12 that airs on Colors, is gathering momentum with every passing day. The controversial reality show has celebrity contestants Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, and Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs including Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra.
Also read | Bigg Boss 12 October 3 highlights: Jwalamukhi task brings out the worst in housemates
Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
Somi also grabs some food from Sreesanth.
Shivashish picks some food and feeds Surbhi.
Anup asks if all three want to come inside and sit but they refuse.
Nehha says whoever pulls the other two will get disqualified.
Housemates say they are fed-up of Surbhi.
Surbhi says it was a mistake but others don't listen.
Surbhi breaks down saying everyone has made her the villain.
Surbhi is out of control despite Nehha's interference.
Somi complains to Bigg Boss that Surbhi is abusing her. Surbhi continues to shout.
During the task, Surbhi continues to mock Somi. Everyone laughs including Somi.
Surbhi, Somi and Shivashish compete. They have to sit with the captain ring for as long as possible. Contender who holds the ring for a longer time will win the captaincy.
Bigg Boss announces that one person from every competing jodi will participate. Dipika explains the task.
Jasleen is fired up for the way Deepak spoke to her. Urvashi tries to pacify but fails.
Surbhi instigates the housemates against Khan sisters and says they are under her target now.
Anup is sitting with Jasleen and Karanvir. He says Surbhi has been creating a lot of noise ever since she has come.
Surbhi has a big fight with Khan sister. Other housemates try to mediate and even laugh.
Saba defends her sister but Surbhi refuses to budge. She makes an issue that they swore on her mother that they’ll not be captain this week and are still fighting for the captaincy.
Broom from Jasleen's hands touches Deepak's foot by mistake and the two get into a fight.
Surbhi tries to patch-up but Somi walks away. The two get into a fight.
Surbhi shares with Romil that she is not going to support Saba and Somi as they swore on her mother and didn’t follow it.
Anup jokingly taunts Jasleen over her clothes and how she did not give them away to save him. He tells her that she will look good in short hair.
Bigg Boss plays the song "Ziddi" as a wake-up call.
Sourabh and Shivashish, Saba and Somi, Romil and Surbhi get nominated for the captaincy.
Surbhi announces that since Karanvir has the least balls, he is out.
Karanvir puts all his balls in Romils box and gives two balls to Saba.
Anup tells Jasleen that his behaviour was a warning for her, to give him more importantce over her clothes. Jasleen laughs and they share a light moment.
As Nehha goes to collect balls from the pool, Saba takes her balls and puts it in Romils box.
Nehha and Saba have an argument over "class".
Deepak gives away his balls to Karanvir.
Nehha offers her balls to Saba and tells her that she will support her during captain selection, but Saba refuses.
Deepak, Nehha, Karanvir and Saba are competing in the task by collecting the balls.
The episode begins with the contestants talking about the bad words spoken by Nehha to Somi during the task.