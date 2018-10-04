Bigg Boss 12 October 4 LIVE UPDATES: Surbhi, Somi and Shivashish compete for captaincy

Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2018 10:02:35 pm
bigg boss 12 photos Bigg Boss 12 October 4: Watch the Salman Khan hosted show on Colors at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss season 12 that airs on Colors, is gathering momentum with every passing day. The controversial reality show has celebrity contestants Dipika Kakar, Karanvir BohraSrishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, and Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs including Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra.

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

22:02 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Somi picks food from Sreesanth's plate

Somi also grabs some food from Sreesanth. 

22:01 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Shivashish steals food from Urvashi's plate

Shivashish picks some food and feeds Surbhi.

21:51 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Anup tries to mediate

Anup asks if all three want to come inside and sit but they refuse.

21:50 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi complains of being pulled

Nehha says whoever pulls the other two will get disqualified.

21:47 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi starts crying again

Housemates say they are fed-up of Surbhi.

21:45 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi breaks a cup and apologises

Surbhi says it was a mistake but others don't listen.

21:33 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi cries

Surbhi breaks down saying everyone has made her the villain.

21:31 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Nehha tries to mediate

Surbhi is out of control despite Nehha's interference.

21:30 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi abuses Somi

Somi complains to Bigg Boss that Surbhi is abusing her. Surbhi continues to shout.

21:29 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi mocks Somi

During the task, Surbhi continues to mock Somi. Everyone laughs including Somi.

21:29 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Captaincy task begins

Surbhi, Somi and Shivashish compete. They have to sit with the captain ring for as long as possible. Contender who holds the ring for a longer time will win the captaincy.

21:25 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Dipika reads out the captaincy task

Bigg Boss announces that one person from every competing jodi will participate. Dipika explains the task.

21:25 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Urvashi tries to sort things between Jasleen and Deepak

Jasleen is fired up for the way Deepak spoke to her. Urvashi tries to pacify but fails.

21:23 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi says Khan sisters are now in her 'third eye'

Surbhi instigates the housemates against Khan sisters and says they are under her target now.

21:23 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Anup says Surbhi is a troublemaker

Anup is sitting with Jasleen and Karanvir. He says Surbhi has been creating a lot of noise ever since she has come.

21:22 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi calls Khan sister 'idiot'

Surbhi has a big fight with Khan sister. Other housemates try to mediate and even laugh.

21:20 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi continues to argue with Khan sisters

Saba defends her sister but Surbhi refuses to budge. She makes an issue that they swore on her mother that they’ll not be captain this week and are still fighting for the captaincy.

21:20 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Deepak and Jasleen have an argument

Broom from Jasleen's hands touches Deepak's foot by mistake and the two get into a fight.

21:18 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi and Somi have a fight

Surbhi tries to patch-up but Somi walks away. The two get into a fight.

21:17 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Surbhi talks to Romil about captaincy

Surbhi shares with Romil that she is not going to support Saba and Somi as they swore on her mother and didn’t follow it.

21:16 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Anup teases Jasleen

Anup jokingly taunts Jasleen over her clothes and how she did not give them away to save him. He tells her that she will look good in short hair.

21:15 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Next day begins with a song

Bigg Boss plays the song "Ziddi" as a wake-up call.

21:13 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss annonces the winners of the task

Sourabh and Shivashish, Saba and Somi, Romil and Surbhi get nominated for the captaincy.

21:10 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Karanvir gets out of the task

Surbhi announces that since Karanvir has the least balls, he is out.

21:10 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Karanvir gives away his balls

Karanvir puts all his balls in Romils box and gives two balls to Saba.

21:09 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Jasleen and Anup patch-up

Anup tells Jasleen that his behaviour was a warning for her, to give him more importantce over her clothes. Jasleen laughs and they share a light moment.

21:08 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Saba steals Nehha's balls and Nehha gets out

As Nehha goes to collect balls from the pool, Saba takes her balls and puts it in Romils box.

21:06 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Nehha and Saba argue

Nehha and Saba have an argument over "class".

21:05 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Deepak gets out of the task

Deepak gives away his balls to Karanvir.

21:04 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Nehha offers support to Saba

Nehha offers her balls to Saba and tells her that she will support her during captain selection, but Saba refuses.

21:02 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
The Jwalamukhi task begins

Deepak, Nehha, Karanvir and Saba are competing in the task by collecting the balls.

21:02 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
Housemates discuss about Nehha and Somi

The episode begins with the contestants talking about the bad words spoken by Nehha to Somi during the task.

20:53 (IST) 04 Oct 2018
A sneak peak into tonight's episode

Bigg Boss 12 airs at 9 pm on weekdays this year, as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

