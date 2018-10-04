Bigg Boss 12 October 4 LIVE UPDATES: Surbhi, Somi and Shivashish compete for captaincy

Bigg Boss 12 October 4: Watch the Salman Khan hosted show on Colors at 9 pm. Bigg Boss 12 October 4: Watch the Salman Khan hosted show on Colors at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss season 12 that airs on Colors, is gathering momentum with every passing day. The controversial reality show has celebrity contestants Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, and Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs including Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra.

Also read | Bigg Boss 12 October 3 highlights: Jwalamukhi task brings out the worst in housemates

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.