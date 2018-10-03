Bigg Boss 12 October 3 preview: Captaincy task to create a rift among the jodis

Bigg Boss 12 October 3 preview: Deepak will be seen breaking down seeing his teammates drifting apart. Bigg Boss 12 October 3 preview: Deepak will be seen breaking down seeing his teammates drifting apart.

Bigg Boss 12 tasks seem to be doing more bad than good for the housemates. The nomination task led to Anup Jalota breaking up with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, after she decided not to sacrifice her clothes and makeup for him. And now in the coming episodes, the captaincy task will lead to a rift between the jodis.

Bigg Boss will introduce the new luxury budget task that will be titled the volcano task. In the garden area, a volcano will be placed that will erupt a few balls out of it. The contestants will need to collect the maximum balls to win the task. The singles will be seen trying their best but will lose the task. The jodis, winning the luxury budget task, will be excited to get the opportunity of becoming the next captains of the house.

#RomilChoudhary aur @sreesanth36 ne kiya ek doosre ki personal life par vaar, kya yudh chidne wala hain inke beech iss baar? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/wkw2pBt7G1 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 3, 2018

All these while, the jodis have stuck together as a team. But the chance to become the captain will suddenly create a rift between them. While most of the jodis will root for Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani, Khan sisters Saba and Somi will get offended. The sisters will confront the housemates on why they keep ignoring them when it comes to becoming the captain.

Somi and Saba will tell the jodis that they are always unfair towards them. Hurt and angry, they will tell the housemates that they will now play an individual game and not be with them. While the jodis will try to persuade them, the single contestants would try to use the opportunity and instigate the sisters. On the other hand, Deepak will be seen breaking down seeing his teammates drifting apart.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd