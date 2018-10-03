Bigg Boss 12 October 3 episode LIVE UPDATES: Housemates set to choose new captain

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra.

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.