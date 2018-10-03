Bigg Boss 12 October 3 episode LIVE UPDATES: Housemates set to choose new captain

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra.
Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
Surbhi Rana tries to instigate Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary and Sourabh Patel against Sreesanth.
The Jwalamukhi task is disrupted by rain. It is raining in the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Romil Choudhary asks Anup Jalota to forgive Jasleen Matharu as she is mad at Romil for suggesting that Anup should break up with her.
Sreesanth and Romil Choudhary get into an argument.
The contestants are catching the balls and filling the container. The Jwalamukhi task is not easy as it looks.
Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth will take on Romil Choudhary, Jasleen Matharu, Saba Khan, Deepak Thakur and Sourabh Patel in the luxury budget . Surbhi Rana and Somi Khan will be the sanchalaks of the task.
Bigg Boss introduces luxury budget task - Jwalamukhi task. The task will have an effect on the captaincy as well. There is a volcano in the garden area. The volcano will regularly spit out balls and the contestants are expected to catch the balls and fill their assigned container. The contestants will also have to protect the containers from opponents.