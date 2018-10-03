Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Live now

Bigg Boss 12 October 3 episode LIVE UPDATES: Housemates set to choose new captain

Bigg Boss 12 live updates: The singles and jodis are discussing who should be the new captain of the Bigg Boss house.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: October 3, 2018 9:21:08 pm
Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra.

Also Read | Anup Jalota calls off his relationship with Jasleen Matharu

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

21:16 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Surbhi's mind games

Surbhi Rana tries to instigate Deepak Thakur, Romil Choudhary and Sourabh Patel against Sreesanth.

21:16 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
It is raining

The Jwalamukhi task is disrupted by rain. It is raining in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

21:15 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Romil advice for Anup

Romil Choudhary asks Anup Jalota to forgive Jasleen Matharu as she is mad at Romil for suggesting that Anup should break up with her.

21:11 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Sreesanth and Romil argue

Sreesanth and Romil Choudhary get into an argument.

21:09 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
 Jwalamukhi task begins

The contestants are catching the balls and filling the container. The Jwalamukhi task is not easy as it looks.

21:05 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Contestants of Jwalamukhi task

Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth will take on Romil Choudhary, Jasleen Matharu, Saba Khan, Deepak Thakur and Sourabh Patel in the luxury budget . Surbhi Rana and Somi Khan will be the sanchalaks of the task.

21:04 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss introduces Jwalamukhi task

Bigg Boss introduces luxury budget task - Jwalamukhi task. The task will have an effect on the captaincy as well. There is a volcano in the garden area. The volcano will regularly spit out balls and the contestants are expected to catch the balls and fill their assigned container. The contestants will also have to protect the containers from opponents.

20:51 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd