Bigg Boss 12 October 22 preview: Wild cards Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dhade to enter the house

Bigg Boss 12: The nomination process will not go down well with some of the contestants and a battle of words will thus ensue.

After an emotional farewell to Sourabh Patel, Bigg Boss 12 contestants would be left disheartened and will be seen reminiscing their days with him in the house. Adding some life to the proceedings, Bigg Boss will surprise the contestants with two dhamakedar wild card entries.

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya actor Rohit Suchanti will enter the house and would be welcomed with open arms. Rohit will mingle with the contestants quite well and start strategising with other contestants on how to play the game and secure their place in the house.

The next morning, the contestants will wake up to the song “Tune Maari Entry”, unaware of another wild card entry. Soon, Bigg Boss will announce the nominations for this week.

As part of the nomination process, Bigg Boss will divide the contestants into groups of three and each group would be called in the activity area where they had to mutually decide one name for nomination. Adding a twist to the game, Bigg Boss will invite a celebrity (Megha) whose identity will not be revealed. This special guest could ask any question to the contestants at any time and will be the one to decide who should be nominated out of the three.

The nomination process will not go down well with some of the contestants and a battle of words will thus ensue. While Surbhi Rana and Saba Khan will target Sreesanth, the other contestants will be seen bickering amongst themselves due to the nomination process.

Later in the evening, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, an ex- contestant and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade will enter the Bigg Boss house which would leave the housemates confused.

Megha will immediately start to converse with the contestants and try to encourage them to make the game more entertaining and interesting. While some contestants would be thrilled to see these wild cards, the others will give them the cold shoulder.

Will the wild cards manage to add the much-needed spice in the show?

