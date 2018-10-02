Bigg Boss 12 October 2 preview: Anup Jalota to break all ties with Jasleen Matharu

Bigg Boss 12 October 2 preview: Anup Jalota will tell the housemates that from now on, he will play a solo game. Bigg Boss 12 October 2 preview: Anup Jalota will tell the housemates that from now on, he will play a solo game.

The nomination task of Bigg Boss 12 has turned out to be a tragic affair. After Jasleen Matharu refused to sacrifice all her clothes and makeup for Anup Jalota, the Bhajan maestro will break all ties with her. In Tuesday’s episode, Anup will announce that he is hurt by Jasleen’s selfishness and has decided to breakup with her.

While having breakfast, Anup will tell the housemates that from now on, he will play a solo game. The singer will add that he doesn’t want to be associated with Jasleen anymore. The shocked girl will confront Anup and try to explain her situation. But the singer will be adamant. He will say that she could have at least brought out her clothes. Jasleen will break down after being dissed by Anup and would be heard telling housemates that it was a big decision on their part to make their relationship public on Bigg Boss. And to breakup over a task has left her distraught.

Jasleen would also be furious at Dipika Kakar, who she had called her mother-in-law. The singing sensation will blame Dipika for her heartbreak as she was the one who asked for the sacrifice in return of nomination. Dipika and other housemates, on their part, will try their best to make Anup understand but he will not budge from his decision.

Kya @anupjalota aur #JasleenMatharu ki ye anokhi kahaani reh jayegi adhuri? Kya #BB12 ke ghar mein toot jayenge yeh do dil? Janne ke liye dekhte rahiye #BiggBoss12. pic.twitter.com/Fl0maQTbUX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2018

On the other hand, singles Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth will ask Deepak Thakur and Somi Khan to cut their tresses. While Deepak without a thought would shave off his hair to save his partner Urvashi Vani, Somi will try to bargain the deal to save her sister Saba Khan.

Srishty, who would have asked Shivashish Mishra to destroy all his clothes, will have a change of mind after he continues taunting her. Not being able to take Shivashish’s harsh words, Srishty will step back and release Sourabh Mehta and get nominated.

This episode of Bigg Boss 12 is definitely going to have a lot of drama.

