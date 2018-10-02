Bigg Boss 12 October 2 episode live updates: Anup Jalota breaks all ties with Jasleen Matharu

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani.
Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
Anup Jalota tells the housemates at the breakfast table that he is breaking his calling off his relationship with Jasleen as he is disappointed with her behaviour. He says, "I am alone in this game now and if Bigg Boss wants me in the house he can keep me as a single."
Surbhi tells Anup Jalota that if she would have been at Jasleen's place, she would have readily given away her clothes and makeup for him.
Anup Jalota discusses with Romil, Deepak and Surbhi that how Jasleen could not sacrifice her clothes for him. He also makes it clear that he is not joking about it. "If Jasleen would have brought her clothes, there are very high chances Dipika would have returned them to her," he says.
Deepak andd Urvashi try to tell Romil to make Surbhi understand that she should not pick up unnecessary fights. To this, Romil replies that he himself is afraid of her. Deepak pulls his leg by saying that he is the new Nirmal Singh and Surbhi is Romil now.
The contestants who are nominated for eviction this week are Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.
Sreesanth kidnaps Saba Khan and Somi Khan has to fulfil his demands. Somi Khan has to trim her hair and has to destroy her clothes. On her request, Sresanth agrees on her cutting only an inch of her hair. After she does so, Sreesanth agrees on being nominated for the week. Nehha announces that Sreesanth is nominated for the week.
After Srishty stops Shivashish from destroying his clothes, she gets nominated. Sourabh and Shivashish are safe from nominations this week.
As Srishty decides to step back, Shivashish loses his cool. He calls Srishty a spoil sport and Srishty in return call him names.
Srishty Rode kidnaps Sourabh to save herself from nominations. She asks Shivashish to give all his clothes. He also has to destroy Sourabh's family photos and his clothes as well. Shivashish tries to negotiate with Srishty but she refuses to agree. Srishty feels bad as Shivashish agrees to everything she has asked for.
Surbhi Rana blames Dipika Kakar for being inhumane by asking Jasleen for her clothes and make up. Dipika clarifies that she was just performing her task and she doesn't find anything wrong in it.
Deepak agrees to fulfil Karanvir's demands and shaves his head and beard. As a result, Karanvir gets nominated for eviction and Deepak and Urvashi are once again saved from it.
Continuing the nomination task, Karanvir takes up the role of a kidnapper and Urvashi is kidnapped. To get his jodi saved from the nominations, Deepak has to shave his head and beard.