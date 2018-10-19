Bigg Boss 12 October 19 preview: Dipika’s casting couch secret to be revealed

Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors.

The new captaincy task ‘sansani khez khulasa’ definitely added a lot of spice in last night’s episode. From Sreesanth confessing to dating his colleague’s girlfriend to Jasleen Matharu’s affair with Sukhwinder Singh and Karanvir Bohra’s ex-girlfriend trying black magic, the task laid bare a few dark secrets.

The second phase of the task will begin wherein more secrets will tumble out. The first statement will leave the housemates in splits. It stated that the girl the housemate liked turned out to be a boy. While most contestants would take’s Shivashish Mishra name, it would be Romil Chaudhary’s secret.

Surbhi Rana, who had already given out her secret to Deepak Thakur that she had two boyfriends in college, will be the next one. The screen will then put out the statement that this contestant tried to save themselves from casting couch. Shivashish, who was already given a hint by Dipika Kakar, will answer correctly. He will go on to finally win the task by giving the maximum right guesses.

While having a conversation, Somi Khan will speak rudely to Anup Jalota. Her actions won’t go down well with Jasleen Matharu and Karanvir Bohra. The two will pull up Somi for disrespecting Anup. She, on her part, will say that it was unintentional and try to avoid a fight.

The evening in the house would turn out to be a dramatic one as it would be time to send three housemates to the kaal kothari. While maximum votes would be against Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth for their behaviour in the task, Surbhi Rana would be named for breaking house rules. Surbhi had been smoking in the washroom. The three unwillingly will walk inside the jail for their punishment.

