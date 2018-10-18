Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Live now

Bigg Boss 12 October 18 episode LIVE UPDATES: It will be Somi vs Jasleen today

Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Jasleen Matharu, Saba Khan, Somi Khan, Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are still in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 18, 2018 1:15:08 pm
Bigg Boss 12 Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

All kinds of secrets will keep tumbling out of the closet in today’s episode of Bigg Boss 12.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12 October 17 episode highlights: Housemates gang up against Sreesanth

The twelfth season of television's most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors.

The housemates nominated for eviction this week are Karanvir, Srishty, Jasleen, Saba, Sourabh and Urvashi.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

13:11 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
Somi Khan and Jasleen to fight

Somi Khan picks up a fight with Jasleen Matharu over luxury budget task. There is no love lost between Khan sisters and Bigg Boss 12 housemates.

12:37 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
Will Dipika Kakar change?

After spending time in the secret room Anup Jalota and Sreesanth have realised that Dipika Kakar is quite cunning and plays the game smartly. On re-entering the house, the duo turned the tables on Dipika.

12:17 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
Kim Sharma in Bigg Boss 12?

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma will, reportedly, enter Bigg Boss 12. The buzz doing rounds is that she will enter the show along with another television star.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The makers are quite keen on getting Kim on board. They are currently in the process of finalising the monetary aspect.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12: Kim Sharma to enter as a wild card contestant?

11:52 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
Skeleton in the closet

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

