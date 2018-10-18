Bigg Boss 12 October 18 episode LIVE UPDATES: It will be Somi vs Jasleen today

All kinds of secrets will keep tumbling out of the closet in today’s episode of Bigg Boss 12.
The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The contestants left in the house are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan, Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.
The housemates nominated for eviction this week are Karanvir, Srishty, Jasleen, Saba, Sourabh and Urvashi.
Somi Khan picks up a fight with Jasleen Matharu over luxury budget task. There is no love lost between Khan sisters and Bigg Boss 12 housemates.
After spending time in the secret room Anup Jalota and Sreesanth have realised that Dipika Kakar is quite cunning and plays the game smartly. On re-entering the house, the duo turned the tables on Dipika.
Bollywood actor Kim Sharma will, reportedly, enter Bigg Boss 12. The buzz doing rounds is that she will enter the show along with another television star.
A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The makers are quite keen on getting Kim on board. They are currently in the process of finalising the monetary aspect.”
