Bigg Boss 12 October 17 LIVE UPDATES: Sreesanth to face the wrath of contestants

Bigg Boss 12 October 17 episode preview

The luxury budget tasks in Bigg Boss 12 are turning out to be a battleground. The Ghoda Ghadi task will continue to add drama in the show as Sreesanth will wage a war against Deepak Thakur.

The Ghodas (contestants) will be working hard to ensure that they run and cover the maximum distance. Manipulation and unnecessary arguments will take over as various contestants will try to distract the others from completing the given task.

In one such incident, Deepak Thakur will decide to hide the horse cap, which the contestants have to wear before stepping on the treadmill. This will not go well with Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth. Dipika will retaliate by erasing the statistics from Deepak’s scoreboard while Sreesanth will lose his cool and try to erase the name of Deepak from his board. In a fit of rage, Sreesanth will spit on Deepak's name which will enrage everyone in the house.

The contestants would be shocked by Sreesanth's behaviour and will criticise his upbringing. The harsh words of the housemates will make the former cricketer quite upset and he will break down in tears.

Bigg Boss will announce the end of this task and ask the contestants to count the number of carrots they collected, as that will be the deciding factor.

It will be interesting to see who will win the task and become contenders for the next captaincy.