Bigg Boss 12 October 16 episode LIVE UPDATES: Dipika confronts Sreesanth

With the jodis splitting and the re-entry of Sreesanth and Anup Jalota, things will take an interesting turn in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Anup Jalota, who pulled up his partner Jasleen Matharu for playing the game lightly, will now target Sourabh Patel for getting too close to his lady love.

A source told indianexpress.com, “Anup will confront Sourabh and tell him how could he massage Jasleen on national television. He will also accuse him of trying to get close to Jasleen. Anup will tell Sourabh that his actions have been taken quite negatively outside the show. While Sourabh will defend himself, he will also be worried about his image, more so because he is nominated. But coming to his support would be the Khan sisters. They will tell Anup that Jasleen and Sourabh’s friendship is pure.”

The next day, Bigg Boss will wake the housemates with the famous song ‘Lakdi ki Kathi’ indicating the new luxury budget task. The task would be called ‘Ghoda Gaadi’ and Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur will be the Ghoda Gaadi Wale (horse cart puller). They will have carts filled with carrots and a treadmill tied to it. Other contestants will be the Ghoda (horses) and they will have to run the maximum distance to collect the carrots. The Ghoda Gaadi Walas would also need to convince the ghoda’s to run for them.

The Ghoda Gaadi wala with the maximum distance covered will be the winner and will be one of the contenders for captaincy. The contestants will have to use their planning skills and strategy to win this task.

While the task would be going smoothly, things will get intense when Sreesanth will step on the treadmill and start walking fast for Dipika. Romil would be seen irritating Sreesanth who will get agitated. Soon a heated argument will follow and an upset Sree will want to leave the house once again. Eventually, Dipika and Shivashish will try to calm him down.