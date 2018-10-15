Bigg Boss 12 October 15 preview: Jodis to split up, Anup Jalota and Sreesanth to make a grand entry

Bigg Boss 12 October 15 preview: Here’s what you can expect from the show tonight

After Nehha Pendse’s emotional eviction, the housemates are hopeful of a peaceful week ahead in Bigg Boss 12. But their happiness will be shortlived as Bigg Boss would announce that the jodis from now on will be split up. Each contestant will play individually, and everyone will be competitors. While this will make some of the contestants happy, some of them will be left confused and heartbroken.

The nomination procedures will leave the housemates in worry as well. The jodis would be called in the activity room where each of them will have to take a tough call together by nominating either one of them for evictions. On the other hand, Bigg Boss will ask the singles Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode and Jasleen Matharu to choose any three names amongst them for eviction.

The nomination process will make some contestants emotional while some would get agitated. Bitterness will prevail in the house. Srishty and Karanvir will get upset with Dipika and Urvashi would be seen fuming with anger against Deepak.

On the other hand, Anup Jalota would re-enter the house through the confession room, surprising everyone. The contestants would be excited upon seeing him. Soon, Bigg Boss will play the song that Deepak composed for Sreesanth, making the contestants curious. Sreesanth’s entry will make the contestants extremely emotional and excited.

With the two having seen all game plans, their entry will create for further drama in the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd