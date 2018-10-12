Bigg Boss 12 October 12 LIVE UPDATES

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors.

The Bigg Boss 12 house became a battleground in Thursday’s episode. The captaincy task led to a physical fight between Saba Khan and Srishty Rode. Saba had even pushed Srishty hard, making her fall on the floor. The incident will now change many bonds as contestants’ real sides would be revealed.

Srishty would be highly disappointed with the singles as they would hold her responsible for attacking Saba and hurting herself in anger. And as Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse will gossip about Srishty’s anger issues, Sreesanth would be disgusted watching them from the secret room. The former cricketer would pledge to make life hell for the two actors.

Srishty would be left heartbroken again when the housemates would decide to send her to the kaalkothari. Turn by turn the housemates will try to pacify Srishty’s anger, but all efforts will eventually go in vain.

Karanvir Bohra’s double standards regarding the physical fights will get Surbhi to pick up a fight with him. Saba and Somi Khan will add fuel to the fire as they will show their disappointment on Karanvir’s comment on their presence in the Bigg Boss House. The Khan sisters will later manage to corner Karanvir Bohra and attack him verbally.

An idle mind is a devil’s workshop, therefore Bigg Boss will announce the next task. The captains Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary will have to choose four contestants, two from singles and two from the jodis, who according to them need a flash charge that will help them amp up their game.

The fellow contestants will have to point out their strengths and weaknesses while the in-task contestants will defend themselves from their accusations. From singles, Nehha and Dipika would be selected and from jodis, Urvashi Vani and Jasleen Matharu. Contestants will then throw a volley of accusations and allegations against each other. The one who would be able to throw more acquisitions and press charges on the contestant through their questions will win the task and also become a proud owner of a new mobile phone.

Amidst all the animosity currently taking steam and the waves of rapidly changing relationships in the house, Jasleen will miss the love of her life and her Bigg Boss partner Anup Jalota. She will praise Anup’s maturity and patience while Anup sitting in the outhouse will blush and appreciate Jasleen’s honesty.