Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Bigg Boss 12 October 11 preview: Srishty Rode and Saba Khan are all set to get physical

Bigg Boss 12: Bigg Boss will announce the next captaincy task which would be between Saba Khan-Somi Khan and Srishty Rode.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: October 11, 2018 7:30:17 pm

Bigg Boss 12 October 11 preview Srishty Saba Khan captaincy task Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors.

Related News

The surprise mid-eviction of Sreesanth left the Bigg Boss 12 contestants shocked and sad. While the contestants will be seen shedding tears in his memory, the former cricketer will be keeping a close eye on them from the secret room along with Anup Jalota.

After a gloomy night, the housemates would be wake up to the peppy tunes of “Pretty Woman”. Bigg Boss would announce that the next captaincy task would be between Saba Khan-Somi Khan and Srishty Rode. As part of the captaincy task, the two contenders will have to collect magnetic plates from the other housemates by convincing them.

Later, they will have to put the magnetic plates on a board which would be placed in the garden area. The contenders will have to write their names on the plates and in the end, whoever has the most number of plates with their names will win the task.

They will also be given an opportunity to strike the opposition’s name and write their name on the plates. Dipika would be asked to be the sanchalak of this task.

HOT DEALS

Once again, the task would turn out to be a major battle as Srishty and Saba will end up fighting. And before anyone would realise, the two girls will get physical with Saba even pushing Srishty. Angry and hurt at the treatment, Srishty will lock herself in the bathroom and start throwing things around.

Who will win the captaincy battle? Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Watch Now
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement