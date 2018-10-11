Bigg Boss 12 October 11 preview: Srishty Rode and Saba Khan are all set to get physical

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors.

The surprise mid-eviction of Sreesanth left the Bigg Boss 12 contestants shocked and sad. While the contestants will be seen shedding tears in his memory, the former cricketer will be keeping a close eye on them from the secret room along with Anup Jalota.

After a gloomy night, the housemates would be wake up to the peppy tunes of “Pretty Woman”. Bigg Boss would announce that the next captaincy task would be between Saba Khan-Somi Khan and Srishty Rode. As part of the captaincy task, the two contenders will have to collect magnetic plates from the other housemates by convincing them.

Later, they will have to put the magnetic plates on a board which would be placed in the garden area. The contenders will have to write their names on the plates and in the end, whoever has the most number of plates with their names will win the task.

They will also be given an opportunity to strike the opposition’s name and write their name on the plates. Dipika would be asked to be the sanchalak of this task.

Once again, the task would turn out to be a major battle as Srishty and Saba will end up fighting. And before anyone would realise, the two girls will get physical with Saba even pushing Srishty. Angry and hurt at the treatment, Srishty will lock herself in the bathroom and start throwing things around.

