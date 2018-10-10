Bigg Boss 12 October 10 preview: Mid-week eviction to leave contestants despaired

Bigg Boss 12 October 10 preview: Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth would be asked to step into a placed coffin.

Bigg Boss 12 will see one of its biggest twists this season. In a surprise eviction, one among Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra will walk out of the house tonight. While the elimination will happen as per audience’s votes, Bigg Boss will trick contestants leading to some major revelation.

The ‘jailbreak’ task had got the housemates to lock horns with each other. And now, the eviction will bring out the true colours of the housemates. Waking up the contestants at midnight, Bigg Boss will ask them to assemble in the living room, while the nominated contestants would be directed to the activity area.

Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth would be asked to step into a placed coffin. And Bigg Boss would then ask housemates to vote one among them out. The news of a mid-week eviction would leave them shocked but they will make their choices.

While Dipika will go against Sreesanth saying he doesn’t want to be in the game, the majority of housemates would vote against Nehha. And with each vote, a bag of sand would be emptied into the coffin depicting them being buried.

The ‘Eviction ka Vaar’ took a bigger twist when Bigg Boss announced that even though contestants have named their choice, the elimination will happen based on the viewers votes.

A mix emotion would cap the environment of the Bigg Boss house as one contestant’s journey will come to an end. It would be interesting to see who among Sreesanth, Nehha or Karanvir will walk out of the show.

