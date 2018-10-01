Bigg Boss 12 October 1 preview: Dipika Kakar targets Jasleen Matharu

Bigg Boss 12 October 1 preview: Housemates perform nomination task. Bigg Boss 12 October 1 preview: Housemates perform nomination task.

After bidding his partner Nirmal Singh goodbye, Romil Chaudhary will once again enter the house. And giving him company will be Outhouse contestant Surbhi Rana. The two will pair up as a jodi and promise to make life hell for the housemates.

While few in the house would be happy to have Romil back, others would be shocked and upset. They will be seen discussing how Romil will now play only to win. As for Surbhi, her reputation to pick fights will create an environment of terror in the house.

Bigg Boss will further spice up the drama in the house by introducing the next nomination task. The task will require singles to kidnap one contestant among the jodis. And in return they would have to ask the other for some sacrifice.

Dipika Kakar, who has been upset with Jasleen, will decide to make things difficult for the latter. Dipika will kidnap Anup Jalota and ask Jasleen to destroy all her clothes and makeup. And if that wasn’t enough, she will also ask her to chop off her hair. This will leave the young singer in distress and she would end up breaking down. On the other hand, Anup would be in two minds. While he will not want Jasleen to cut her hair, he will be upset that she gave her makeup more importance than him.

Will Jasleen manage to save Anup or choose to get nominated? Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

