Bigg Boss 12 October 1 episode highlights: Jasleen refuses to cut her hair and save Anup from nomination

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani.
Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
Jasleen says Dipika was cruel during the akhada task. Nehha tells the singles how Jasleen was bitching about Dipika, to which Dipika says she did not scratch her nails intentionally. Sreesanth supports her and says if she hadn't done that, Jasleen would have bruised her with her nails instead.
Surbhi discusses how Dipika was cruel in giving such a task to Jasleen. She makes fun of the singles.
Jasleen agrees in the beginning, but later backs out to do the task.
Jasleen is upset about the task.
Jasleen expains to Dipika how much her clothes and hair are important. Dipika refuses to budge.
Dipika imprisons Anup and asks Jasleen to cut her hair till shoulders and give away all her clothes if she wants to make Anup safe from nominations.
Romil, Surbhi and Neha are safe from nominations this week.
Nehha apologises to Sreesanth, but he says that she is doing all this for the cameras.
Surbhi reveals that she has always liked Sreesanth's aggretion on the cricket field.
Deepak tries to clear his concerns with Sreesanth. He also tells Sreesanth that he wants to clear out things with Dipika also. Sreesanth asks Deepak not to loose his respect.
Housemates have their customary morning dance.
Dipika tells Nehha that Sreesanth is going by Deepak’s words.
Surbhi shares with Romil that everyone is scared of her.
Sreesanth warns Karanvir and Shivashish about Surbhi.
Surbhi talks about her game startegy with the Khan sisters.
Surbhi shows her excitement of meeting Dipika and Nehha, and how she has seen their TV shows.
Romil makes an entry with a new contestant Surbhi in the house. Bigg Boss welcomes the two and announces them as the fifh jodi on the show. He also reveals that Surbhi was in the outhouse, hinting that she knows the game and everyone else already.
Srishty speaks with Nehha clearing her judgement about her.
Dipika and Sreesanth talk about Sreesanth's attitude and how Nehha is a lucky contestant.
While Dipika and Nehha discuss how Deepak is having a game plan, Deepak sings out loud dedicating a song to Salman Khan.
Bigg Boss starts with Nehha and Deepika getting mad on Sreesanth for showing weird behaviour towards them. Nehha requests Deepika to stop getting concerned about Sreesanth.
