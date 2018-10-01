Bigg Boss 12 October 1 episode highlights: Jasleen refuses to cut her hair and save Anup from nomination

Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Bigg Boss 12 October 1 episode highlights: Dipika Kakar gives a challenging task to Jasleen Matharu. She kidnaps Anup Jalota and asks Jasleen to destroy all her clothes and makeup, and cut her hair short if she wants to save Anup from nomination.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2018 10:24:54 pm
anup and jasleen in bigg boss 12 Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani.

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

22:07 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Jasleen complains how Dipika scratched her during the akhada task

Jasleen says Dipika was cruel during the akhada task. Nehha tells the singles how Jasleen was bitching about Dipika, to which Dipika says she did not scratch her nails intentionally. Sreesanth supports her and says if she hadn't done that, Jasleen would have bruised her with her nails instead.

21:54 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Surbhi instigates the housemates against Dipika

Surbhi discusses how Dipika was cruel in giving such a task to Jasleen. She makes fun of the singles.

21:53 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Jasleen cries and refuses to do the task

Jasleen agrees in the beginning, but later backs out to do the task.

21:43 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Shivashish asks Jasleen to chop her hair.

Jasleen is upset about the task.

21:36 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Jasleen tries to negotiate with Dipika about the task

Jasleen expains to Dipika how much her clothes and hair are important. Dipika refuses to budge.

21:35 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss explains the nominations task for this week

Dipika imprisons Anup and asks Jasleen to cut her hair till shoulders and give away all her clothes if she wants to make Anup safe from nominations.

21:33 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss talks to the contestants about nominations

Romil, Surbhi and Neha are safe from nominations this week.

21:27 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Nehha apologises to Sreesanth

Nehha apologises to Sreesanth, but he says that she is doing all this for the cameras.

21:27 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Surbhi tells Sreesanth she admires him

Surbhi reveals that she has always liked Sreesanth's aggretion on the cricket field.

21:26 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Deepak confesses to Sreesanth

Deepak tries to clear his concerns with Sreesanth. He also tells Sreesanth that he wants to clear out things with Dipika also. Sreesanth asks Deepak not to loose his respect.

21:25 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Contestants wake up to 'What is mobile number'

Housemates have their customary morning dance.

21:23 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Dipika shares with Nehha her thoughts about Sreesanth

Dipika tells Nehha that Sreesanth is going by Deepak’s words.

21:21 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Surbhi and Romil have a chat

Surbhi shares with Romil that everyone is scared of her.

21:20 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Sreesanth has some concerns

Sreesanth warns Karanvir and Shivashish about Surbhi.

21:20 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Surbhi speaks with Khan sisters

Surbhi talks about her game startegy with the Khan sisters.

21:19 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Surbhi chats with Dipika and Nehha

Surbhi shows her excitement of meeting Dipika and Nehha, and how she has seen their TV shows.

21:18 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Romil re-enters the house with wild card entry Surbhi Rana

Romil makes an entry with a new contestant Surbhi in the house. Bigg Boss welcomes the two and announces them as the fifh jodi on the show. He also reveals that Surbhi was in the outhouse, hinting that she knows the game and everyone else already.

21:17 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Srishty and Nehha have a candid chat

Srishty speaks with Nehha clearing her judgement about her.

21:16 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Dipika talks to Sreesanth

Dipika and Sreesanth talk about Sreesanth's attitude and how Nehha is a lucky contestant.

21:12 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Deepak tries to lighten the atmosphere

While Dipika and Nehha discuss how Deepak is having a game plan, Deepak sings out loud dedicating a song to Salman Khan.

21:11 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
The day begins with some deep discussions

Bigg Boss starts with Nehha and Deepika getting mad on Sreesanth for showing weird behaviour towards them. Nehha requests Deepika to stop getting concerned about Sreesanth.

21:09 (IST) 01 Oct 2018
Sneak peek at tonight's episode

What is in store tonight in the Bigg Boss?

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

