Bigg Boss 12 October 1 episode highlights: Jasleen refuses to cut her hair and save Anup from nomination

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12 wild card contestant Surbhi Rana: My sole intention is to win the show

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.