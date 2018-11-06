Bigg Boss 12 November 6 preview: It is Happy Club vs Wolf Pack in the captaincy task

The Bigg Boss 12 house turned into a battleground after Sreesanth’s masterstroke which got the entire Happy Club – Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur nominated. And now, in tonight’s episode, the housemates will be fighting for the next captaincy.

With the captain being bestowed with special powers and authority, every housemate will be seen vying for the position. The captaincy will come as a prize after another interesting luxury budget task. Titled ‘Yaha Waha’, the task will have two different setups built in the garden area.

As part of the task, there would be two tickets for each contestant, who would get a chance to enter either of the houses, when the gong rings. Once contestants enter the house, they will have to shred their tickets. At the end of the task, the house with the least number of contestants would qualify for the captaincy task. As Srishty Rode cannot compete for captaincy, she would be the sanchalak of the task.

The teams would be seen making meticulous calculations and strategies to win the task. The Happy Club along with Sreesanth, Shivashish Mishra, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Jasleen Matharu, Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dhade were the first ones to enter the other house. Facing defeat and being nominated for eliminations this week, the Happy Club will vow that they won’t let the other contestants (Wolf Pack) live in peace and will create havoc in their lives. Their first target would be Sreesanth, and Surbhi and Deepak will start instigating him hoping for reactions.

On the other hand, Surbhi will also be seen instigating Dipika that Sreesanth used her emotionally to go ahead in the game. She will also accuse Dipika of faking her niceness but the Sasural Simar Ka actor will not get bothered.