Bigg Boss 12 November 1 episode highlights: Sreesanth becomes captain

Every contestant in the Bigg Boss house wants to be the captain. This position not only brings immunity for a week but also gives added perks. After Deepak Thakur’s captaincy came to an end, Sreesanth and Jasleen Matharu were nominated for the next captaincy by the housemates.

While the contestants would start their planning and plotting, Bigg Boss added a twist in this week’s captaincy task that was called – BB DIWALI MELA. As a part of the task, the contestants were given badges with Jasleen and Sreesanth’s name on it. They had to wear the name badge of the person they are supporting.

Jasleen and Sreesanth were also given 1,50,000 points each which could be used to buy things from the mela to lure the contestants to support them. Another surprise that awaited the contestants were the three special guests who entered the house for the Diwali mela.

First up was Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan who sold beautiful designer clothes. Everyone ran towards Jasleen for points and she happily obliged their request.

Next up was another ex-contestant, popular dancer Sapna Choudhary. The contestants bought tickets from Sreesanth to watch Sapna’s electrifying dance performance. Sreesanth too fulfilled everyone’s request.

After the shopping and dance show, the contestants got a chance to have some lip-smacking food. Celebrity chef Zorawar Kalra was seen serving food from a live counter. But this too came with a price. For the final round, the contestants had to give a reason as to who they want to support and only then would they get points to have the meal of their choice. Sreesanth eventually became the captain of the house.