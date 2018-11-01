Bigg Boss 12 November 1 episode highlights: Sreesanth becomes captain

Every contestant in the Bigg Boss house wants to be the captain. This position not only brings immunity for a week but also gives added perks. After Deepak Thakur’s captaincy came to an end, Sreesanth and Jasleen Matharu were nominated for the next captaincy by the housemates.
While the contestants would start their planning and plotting, Bigg Boss added a twist in this week’s captaincy task that was called – BB DIWALI MELA. As a part of the task, the contestants were given badges with Jasleen and Sreesanth’s name on it. They had to wear the name badge of the person they are supporting.
Jasleen and Sreesanth were also given 1,50,000 points each which could be used to buy things from the mela to lure the contestants to support them. Another surprise that awaited the contestants were the three special guests who entered the house for the Diwali mela.
First up was Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan who sold beautiful designer clothes. Everyone ran towards Jasleen for points and she happily obliged their request.
Next up was another ex-contestant, popular dancer Sapna Choudhary. The contestants bought tickets from Sreesanth to watch Sapna’s electrifying dance performance. Sreesanth too fulfilled everyone’s request.
After the shopping and dance show, the contestants got a chance to have some lip-smacking food. Celebrity chef Zorawar Kalra was seen serving food from a live counter. But this too came with a price. For the final round, the contestants had to give a reason as to who they want to support and only then would they get points to have the meal of their choice. Sreesanth eventually became the captain of the house.
Shivashish didn't support Jasleen
Jasleen Matharu shares with Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana that Shivashish Mishra didn’t support her in the captaincy task.
Karanvir doesn’t trust Sreesanth
Karanvir Bohra shares with Dipikar Kakar that he voted for the old Sreesanth. Karanvir says that he doesn’t trust Sreesanth anymore.
Romil and Surbhi discuss about Sreesanth
Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana discuss Sreesanth’s behaviour.
Sreesanth apologises to Karanvir
Sreesanth apologises to Karanvir Bohra and hugs him.
Captain Sreesanth
Task ends. Sreesanth wins the captaincy with maximum number of votes.
Dipika supports Jasleen
Dipika Kakar supports Jasleen Matharu and gets the food.
Srishty wins 1+1 offer
Srishty Rode wins 1+1 offer by supporting Sreesanth.
Food stall
Third stall is a food stall.
Dipika and Sreesanth patch up?
Dipika Kakar tries to clear the misunderstanding between herself and Sreesanth.
Srishty questions Sreesanth
Srishty Rode asks Sreesanth why he didn't show his concern towards her when she got injured. Sreesanth says he was not in his senses then.
Housemates enjoy Sapna's performance
Housemates enjoy Sapna Choudhary's energetic performance.
Sapna's item numbers
Sapna Choudhary performs on her item numbers for the housemates.
Sapna to perform
In the next segment, Sapna Choudhary is going to perform for the housemates. Housemates have to buy tickets from Sreesanth’s money.
Jasleen can help housemates
Jasleen Matharu can help the housemates with the money for purchasing the items.
Sana sells clothes
Sana Khan sells designer clothes to the housemates.
Sreesanth’s badge
Romil Chaudhary wears Jasleen Matharu’s badge and everyone else in the house wears Sreesanth’s badge.
Bigg Boss introduces captaincy task
Karanvir Bohra reads the captaincy task in which Jasleen Matharu and Sreesanth have to bribe the housemates. Contenders can bribe contestants with the points to buy new outfits to wear on Diwali. Housemates have to wear the badge of their favorite contender.
Deepak steals Appy Fizz
Deepak Thakur steals Appy Fizz from the refrigerator.
Captaincy task
Bigg Boss asks Srishty Rode to announce their decision. Jasleen Matharu and Sreesanth are nominated for captaincy task.
Jasleen vs Sreesanth
Celebrities agree on Jasleen Matharu and Sreesanth as contenders for captaincy.
Who will be the contenders for captaincy?
Celebrities argue with each other about selecting the contenders for captaincy. On the other side, Happy Club enjoys their fight.
Deepak-Somi marriage
Shivashish Mishra asks Deepak Thakur whether he will marry Somi Khan. Deepak says he will have to ask his family also before saying yes.
Bigg Boss 12 episode begins
46th day of Bigg Boss 12 starts with the song “main baarish kar du paise ki joh tu ho jaye meri”.
A sneak peek at tonight's episode