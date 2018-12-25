Bigg Boss 12: Romil or Surbhi, who will get evicted before the grand finale? Vote here

Bigg Boss 12 will soon get its winner but before that, the remaining six contestants have the sword of eviction hanging on their neck for one last time. Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar, all have been nominated by Bigg Boss and one of them will leave the house on Wednesday after the voting lines close at 10 pm.

While Sreesanth, Romil and Deepak seem to be going strong in the game, Dipika, Karanvir and Surbhi have higher chances of being evicted in the mid-week eviction. Surbhi who entered the finale week after winning the Ticket to Finale task has been keeping a low profile in the house. The former Roadies’ mellowed down version has kept her away from the attention of the cameras. Similarly, Karanvir has nothing to offer to the viewers and the only time the cameras capture him is when the host Salman Khan makes fun of his dressing sense.

Recently, we saw Deepak Thakur back in his elements as he performed the Christmas task. The singer entertained the viewers while performing the secret task as he interacted with the cameras and involved other housemates in his game as well. His funny banter with Romil tickled the funny bone of the audience. His emotional side also got highlighted as he was seen crying after dear friend Somi Khan made an exit from the reality TV show.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, it was commoner Somi who had to leave the house after coming so close to the finale. Somi had entered the house along with her sister Saba Khan. From the very first day, she appeared to be a strong competition with her headstrong attitude. But soon she got overshadowed by other members of Happy Club (Romil, Deepak and Surbhi) and lost the grip on her game.

Now, it will be interesting to see who will be the top five contenders vying for the Bigg Boss 12 trophy.