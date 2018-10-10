Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to leave the house in mid-week eviction, says poll

Nehha Pendse will walk out of the Bigg Boss house tonight, says poll.

The makers of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 12 have decided to have a mid-week eviction after no elimination in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Those who have the sword of eviction on their neck includes Karanvir Bohra, Nehha Pendse and Sreesanth. Bigg Boss nominated these celebrities for their careless attitude while deciding about the kalkhotri punishment last week.

We conducted a poll to ask the readers of indianexpress.com – Who do they think will walk out of the house? Going by the results, it seems it is television and film actor Nehha Pendse who will have to leave the house in tonight’s episode. Nehha has got 41 per cent votes, Sreesanth was not farther with 33 per cent votes and Karanvir received 26 per cent.

Who do you think should be evicted from #BiggBoss12 this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) October 9, 2018

Nehha has been often pulled up by the host of the show Salman Khan for her minimal participation. He has warned her to be more active to stay in the show but she has maintained a low profile ever since her entry in the Bigg Boss house. Another contestant, Sreesanth, who is nominated along with Nehha, has also not done much but his constant threats to leave the house has kept the audience entertained. TV actor Karanvir is basking in his fandom and is supposedly the dark horse of the reality show.

