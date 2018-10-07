Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Bigg Boss 12 October 7 LIVE UPDATES: Bharti Singh enters Bigg Boss house

Comedian Bharti Singh has entered the Bigg Boss 12 house. She will entertain the housemates with her gags and fiery jabs. Bharti will also introduce the talent hunt, Bigg Boss Got Talent.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2018 9:13:34 pm
bigg boss 12 Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

Salman Khan is back with another Weekend Ka Vaar. Accompanying him today will be comedian Bharti Singh who will tickle the funny bone of the audience as the Bigg Boss host’s secret wife.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12 October 6 highlights

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and include Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

21:13 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Anup sings for Bharti

Bharti Singh is impressed by Anup Jalota and he sings "Chaudhvin Ka Chand" for her.

21:13 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Bharti promotes India's Got Talent

Bharti Singh is on Bigg Boss 12 to promote India's Got Talent's upcoming season and she asks Deepak Thakur if he can host the show with her.

21:07 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Bharti targets contestants

Bharti Singh takes potshots at Bigg Boss 12 contestants.

21:06 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Bharti Singh is here

Bigg Boss 12 house has a new guest. Comedian Bharti Singh is here to lighten the mood of the contestants.

21:05 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Salman promotes Loveyatri

Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan is promoting Loveyatri in his style.

21:03 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss 12 episode begins

Bigg Boss 12 eviction night starts with Salman Khan singing "Jag Ghoomeya".

20:45 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

