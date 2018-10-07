Bigg Boss 12 October 7 LIVE UPDATES: Bharti Singh enters Bigg Boss house

Salman Khan is back with another Weekend Ka Vaar. Accompanying him today will be comedian Bharti Singh who will tickle the funny bone of the audience as the Bigg Boss host’s secret wife.
The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and include Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.
Bharti Singh is impressed by Anup Jalota and he sings "Chaudhvin Ka Chand" for her.
Bharti Singh is on Bigg Boss 12 to promote India's Got Talent's upcoming season and she asks Deepak Thakur if he can host the show with her.
Bharti Singh takes potshots at Bigg Boss 12 contestants.
Bigg Boss 12 house has a new guest. Comedian Bharti Singh is here to lighten the mood of the contestants.
Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan is promoting Loveyatri in his style.
Bigg Boss 12 eviction night starts with Salman Khan singing "Jag Ghoomeya".