Bigg Boss 12 launch in Goa LIVE UPDATES

India’s most-watched television show Bigg Boss is coming back with its 12th seaon. The premiere episode is just a few days away and there is intense speculation about who will be part of this ‘vichitra jodi’ season. Salman Khan will be back to host yet another season of the reality show and as we have seen in the previous years, Salman’s presence in the show will attract eyeballs.

Bigg Boss usually starts in the month of October but this year, the show will start in September. There is also one more change. The show gets launched out of Lonavala every year but this year, the team of Colors TV and Bigg Boss are hosting the launch in Goa.

Salman Khan is expected to reveal details of this year’s Bigg Boss as the makers are ready to introduce the ‘jodi’ concept.

The 12th season of Bigg Boss will premiere on September 16.