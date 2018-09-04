Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Bigg Boss 12 launch in Goa
Bigg Boss 12 launch in Goa LIVE UPDATES

The new season of Bigg Boss will be launched by host Salman Khan in Goa. This year, the contestants will enter the house in 'jodis'.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Goa | Updated: September 4, 2018 2:12:25 pm
salman khan in bigg boss Salman Khan is all set to host the next season of Bigg Boss.

India’s most-watched television show Bigg Boss is coming back with its 12th seaon. The premiere episode is just a few days away and there is intense speculation about who will be part of this ‘vichitra jodi’ season. Salman Khan will be back to host yet another season of the reality show and as we have seen in the previous years, Salman’s presence in the show will attract eyeballs.

Bigg Boss usually starts in the month of October but this year, the show will start in September. There is also one more change. The show gets launched out of Lonavala every year but this year, the team of Colors TV and Bigg Boss are hosting the launch in Goa.

Salman Khan is expected to reveal details of this year’s Bigg Boss as the makers are ready to introduce the ‘jodi’ concept.

The 12th season of Bigg Boss will premiere on September 16.

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 12.

14:12 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Bigg Boss 12 from September 16

Bigg Boss 12 will have its grand premiere on September 16. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will air at 9 pm.

13:36 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Bigg Boss 12 launch all set to begin

The stage is set for Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan's arrival.

Salman Khan is returning as the host of Bigg Boss. He is launching the show in Goa this time and will reveal details about the upcoming season that has the special element of 'vichitra jodi'.

