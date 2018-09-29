Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Bigg Boss 12: Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik to walk out of the house, says poll

To know the public opinion, we conducted a poll and asked the readers of indianexpress.com who they think should walk out of the Bigg Boss 12 house. Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik got the highest percentage of votes.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2018 5:34:05 pm
bigg boss 12 eviction Bigg Boss 12: According to the poll, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik will leave the house this weekend.
Related News

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 12 saw no eviction. But this week, the first elimination of the season will take place. Going by the public opinion, it is the jodi of Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik who will walk out of the house. Kriti and Roshmi entered the Bigg Boss house a day in advance and stayed in the outhouse. The duo, who came in with different partners, convinced the audience why they deserve to be in the show and got an entry into the house.

Soon after settling in the house, the duo took charge of the house as captains. However, despite being the captains Kriti and Roshmi flouted rules of the house themselves and thus Bigg Boss took away their special power which saved them from nominations. As a result, they were nominated along with Nirmal Singh-Romil Choudhary, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra.

To know the public opinion, we conducted a poll and asked the readers of indianexpress.com who they think should walk out of the house. While Kriti and Roshmi got the highest percentage of votes, another jodi Romil and Nirmal followed them. Celebrities Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra were safe owing to their stardom. Now, if the public opinion will match with the final result or not will be known on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

Also, in a preview clip shared by Colors, Salman has already made an announcement about the double eviction this week. So, going by the popular trend, another jodi Nirmal-Romil might have to walk out of the house along with Kriti and Roshmi.

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will air on Colors at 9 pm.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement