Bigg Boss 12: Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik get evicted

Jodis Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik will get eliminated after getting the lowest votes. Jodis Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik will get eliminated after getting the lowest votes.

Bigg Boss 12 will finally see the first eviction of the season. Jodis Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik will get eliminated after getting the lowest votes. Host Salman Khan brought them out of the house in Saturday’s episode. Along with Kriti and Roshmi, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh and singles Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra were nominated.

Bigg Boss introduced the outhouse for the first time in the season where Roshmi and Kriti entered with their individual partners. While Kriti was with her Roadies co-contestant Surbhi Rana, Roshmi stepped in with her friend-turned-enemy Mital Joshi. The audience was given a chance to vote for any two through the Voot app for a day. Salman Khan had announced Kriti and Roshmi as the highest vote gainers during the premiere. And thus they got a chance to enter the main house.

While Kriti and Roshmi were interesting in the outhouse, they seemed quite lost in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Though the two became the first captains of the house, with them breaking a lot of rules, they lost their chance of immunity. Also, as sanchalak they seemed quite biased, leading them to get nominated.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12: Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik to walk out of the house, says poll

Interestingly, the poll run by indianexpress.com showed a similar result. Kriti and Roshmi received the highest percentage of votes (48%) as compared to Romil and Nirmal’s 38 per cent. As for the celebrities, Karanvir and Dipika received 8 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

After Kriti and Roshmi, Salman Khan will evict another contestant in tomorrow’s episode of Bigg Boss 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd