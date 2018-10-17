Bigg Boss 12: Kim Sharma to enter as a wild card contestant?

Kim Sharma will, reportedly, enter Bigg Boss 12 along with another television star.

While fans have been cribbing about too many contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house, the makers are set to add a couple of more names in the mix. Bollywood actor Kim Sharma is rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss 12. The buzz doing rounds is that she will enter the show along with another television star.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The makers are quite keen on getting Kim on board. They are currently in the process of finalising the monetary aspect. If all goes well, the actor should enter the show by next week. The makers are quite confident that she could turn out to be an interesting contestant in the season.”

There were reports suggesting that Kim was dating Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane but neither of the two has confirmed it. Last year, she had divorced her hotelier husband Ali Punjani. If indeed the actor enters the show, she would be the first Bollywood face in the season. Kim made her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein.

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 12 premiered on September 16. While Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse and Sreesanth entered the show as singles, Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Saba-Somi Khan, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik and Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh entered as jodis. In the four weeks of the show, Kriti-Roshmi, Nirmal and Nehha have been evicted, while Surbhi Rana recently joined as a wild card contestant.

The dynamics in the house have been changing constantly, and with wild card entries, things would definitely turn out to be more dramatic.

