Bigg Boss 12: Commoner or celebrity, who will get evicted this week? Cast your votes here

Bigg Boss 12: Sourabh Patel, Srishty Rode and Karanvir Bohra are among the nominated contestants this week.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 12 witnessed a major twist in Monday’s episode as Bigg Boss announced the ‘big break up’ of the jodis. Along with the announcement came the nomination task wherein the jodis for the last time had to decide who among them should be nominated for eviction this week. For the singles, it was left on four of them (Karanvir, Dipika, Srishty and Jasleen) to take the name of one contestant who they think has entertained the audience the most and the remaining three got nominated automatically.

While Deepak Thakur nominated Urvashi Vani, Saba Khan nominated herself and saved sister Somi Khan. Shivashish nominated himself, saying he is there in the show only for his friend Sourabh Patel. However, later the captains of the house Romil and Surbhi, with their special power, changed Shivashish and Sourabh’s decision and nominated Sourabh. On the other hand, Dipika Kakar convinced the singles that she is the most deserving to stay in the house and saved herself from the sword of eviction.

Now, the nominated contestants include Saba, Urvashi, Sourabh, Srishty, Karanvir and Jasleen. Who do you think will get evicted from the house this week? Cast your votes here.

Bigg Boss has turned the game upside down by bringing back Anup Jalota and Sreesanth. The two have closely watched everybody’s game from the secret room. For now, the one who is under their radar is Dipika who has been ruling the house until now with her smart game plan.

