Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra: Being a father, I will play the game responsibly

Karanvir Bohra is currently seen on Bigg Boss 12. Karanvir Bohra is currently seen on Bigg Boss 12.

Bigg Boss 12 went on air on Sunday. The Salman Khan show saw a good mix of celebrities and commoners entering the house. With a strong fanbase, popular television actor Karanvir Bohra seems to be one of the strongest contenders this season. Before entering the show, the Saubhagyavati Bhavya actor spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about why he took up the show, his strategy for Bigg Boss 12 and a lot more.

Karanvir had recently remarked that he did not want to do Bigg Boss as he wouldn’t be able to live without his twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. When asked what made him change his mind, he said, “I think this decision has been extremely difficult. But then I realized, I am an actor, and like any profession, it has its own pros and cons. I am anyway shooting for 12 to 14 hours a day sometimes. I come home only by the time they’ve already gone off to sleep. Being away from them for months is not going to be easy. But I am sure when they grow up, they will be proud of their father and the challenges he’s taken in his career.”

While Bigg Boss is not for the faint of heart, the Naagin 2 actor hopes that his children enjoy watching him on the show. “They will definitely be watching their dad on TV in bits and pieces. They are going to miss me and hence the screen could be the perfect way of staying connected to their daddy.”

The Qubool Hai actor also shared that he would not like to hold back his emotions in the game. “A show like Bigg Boss is definitely a risk for any public figure. But I am not worried because there is nothing for me to hide. I have always been a transparent person. I have no secrets which would be damaging to my image. I plan to be completely real on the show. And I know that would be most entertaining,” he said with a smile.

Karanvir has time and again mentioned how he is a hands-on father. And stating that it will be an advantage for him in the house, the 36-year-old said, “While I haven’t done household chores, I am open to learning everything. As a father, I have done everything from changing my babies’ diapers to bathing them and would enjoy doing the chores. I feel one learns a lot from each journey.”

As we discussed his game plan, the doting father assured that he would act responsibly on the show. He said, “I am going to be myself! There are no preconceived notions, strategies or ideas of how I will be when I am inside the house. Yes of course, who I am will dictate every action and decision. And for me, everything I do and everything I say, I think twice since I am a father first.”

Further sharing that he has no apprehension of sharing the roof with commoners, Karanvir said, “I feel at the end of the day all of us are commoners with different jobs. I too am a normal guy who happens to be acting for a profession. The hunt for our inmates in the house is on a national level. Each person who gets locked up comes from a different background. Hence there is so much to learn from each other. I am looking forward to meeting some interesting people. Hopefully, I would form some great bonds as well.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12 premiere: Anup Jalota and girlfriend Jasleen Matharu steal the show

Lastly, when asked who he would have picked to make a vichitra jodi, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said, “Honestly, Teejay would be the best fit. She knows me in and out. She is my support system. We would have rocked it together.”

Bigg Boss 12 will air every day at 9 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd