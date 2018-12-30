Karanvir Bohra’s Bigg Boss 12 journey

Television heartthrob Karanvir Bohra was expected to bring a lot of excitement inside the house, but he fizzled right from the word go, and could never really pick up pace.

But, all said and done, Karanvir aka KV managed to find a place among the five finalists of Bigg Boss 12. Whether or not he deserves it is another argument, but before the winner of this season is announced, here is a glimpse at KV’s Bigg Boss 12 journey.

Karanvir’s failed strategy

In what came across initially as his strategy to observe and understand things, remained so till the very end. KV could never ever raise his bar.

KV remained a snoozefest

Call him a furniture in the house or someone who should’ve left in the first eviction itself, but Karanvir’s presence made no impact. He lived his own life even inside the house and it seemed like he was enjoying his stay. He followed the “eat-sleep-repeat” policy to perfection!

Karanvir absent from tasks too

He could never bring glory to his team, or make himself secure from nominations. That’s because he was someone one could never depend on. He never picked fights, never took a stand, never had an opinion and never participated in tasks fully. Never, never, never!

Karanvir’s friends

Did he have any friends? KV stayed away from bonding with anyone too. While his initial camaraderie with Sreesanth, Dipika and Srishty Rode didn’t last long, during the end weeks, he tried to be around Deepak and Romil. But then, nobody could trust him.

KV and Salman

Salman had a special something for KV every weekend. No, it wasn’t any present, but some harsh words to buck him up. But after a point, it looked like even Salman gave up on him. His non-participation kept him out of sight, out of mind during the nominations and eventually safe all through Bigg Boss 12.

Karanvir, the winner?

They say slow and steady wins the race. Well, KV did remain slow throughout the season. But is there anyone who’d like to see him as the winner too? We are pretty doubtful!