Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra evicted

TV actor Karanvir Bohra is the first finalist who has been evicted from Bigg Boss 12. Now, the fight for the winner’s title is between Dipika Kakar, Romil Choudhary, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur.

While entering the show, Karanvir promised to be the most entertaining contestant on the show. He told indianexpress.com, “A show like Bigg Boss is definitely a risk for any public figure. But I am not worried because there is nothing for me to hide. I have no secrets which would be damaging to my image. I plan to be completely real on the show. And I know that would be most entertaining.”

However, KV’s journey inside the house didn’t go according to his plan. The Naagin actor failed to keep his fans entertained and did nothing significant to grab the attention of the cameras.

Karanvir even could not make a strong bond with any contestant in the house. His friendship with Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth went for a toss early in the show and he ended up looking for support in Srishty Rode, Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary. He was often accused of not taking a stand against the wrong and also was declared the worst captain of the season. It was only his ‘mahaanta’ that got noticed inside the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Karanvir has been a part of popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Naagin, Qubool Hai and others.