Bigg Boss 12: Will Jasleen Matharu finally walk out of the house?

Before you vote for your favourite contestant, think twice as the makers of Bigg Boss 12 might decide to have a no eviction week again. On the last Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan announced that nobody will walk out of the house and the votes will be added to next week’s counting. Also, the nominated contestants remain the same and there will be no nomination task too.

So, just like the previous week, Dipika Kakar, Deepak Thakur, Jasleen Matharu, Romil Chaudhary and Megha Dhade have the sword of eviction hanging on their necks.

Last week, the power of nomination rested with the captain of the house Surbhi Rana who decided to nominate Dipika, Deepak, Romil and Jasleen. Megha was nominated by Bigg Boss for hitting fellow contestant Deepak with a shoe. During the week, all the nominated contestants tried their best to grab as much screen time as they could to save themselves from getting evicted. While Jasleen went overboard in her attempt, Romil maintained his calmer self and made intelligent moves to keep himself in the limelight. Dipika, Deepak and Megha didn’t do anything which they haven’t been doing from day one of their stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

Dipika continued being Sreesanth’s mouthpiece, Deepak as always kept blabbering and provoking fellow housemates and Megha was her usual aggressive self. Now, if they really succeeded in their attempts or not will only be known this week, only if the makers do not decide to cancel the eviction.

Who will walk out of the Bigg Boss 12 house this week? Cast your votes

Meanwhile, the contestants of the Bigg Boss house are fighting for captaincy. Last week, Bigg Boss took away the privilege of being a captain from the contestants after they failed to perform a task. Going by the last two days of the task, it appears as if this task is also on the verge of getting sabotaged as all of them continue to create havoc inside the house. In a recently released teaser, we see Rohit and Sreesanth getting into a fight as the former comments on his career yet again.