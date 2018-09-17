Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu: Ready to face criticism about my relationship with Anup Jalota

Jasleen Matharu is in a relationship with Anup Jalota. Jasleen Matharu is in a relationship with Anup Jalota.

Anup Jalota and his student-girlfriend Jasleen Matharu are one of the most interesting jodis in Bigg Boss 12. During the premiere, host Salman Khan couldn’t control his emotions while interacting with the much-in-love couple on stage. Even with a huge age difference between them, the partners looked quite comfortable with each other and showcased a crackling chemistry.

Before she entered the show, Jasleen exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about her relationship and expectations from Bigg Boss 12. When asked what excites her most about the show, the singer said, “It’s Bigg Boss! Everything is exciting about it. To be honest, it’s the biggest reality show on Indian television. And I am really looking forward to being a part of it.”

Jasleen further opened up about her relationship with bhajan maestro Anup Jalota and said, “We have been together for more than three years now. More than love, there’s a lot of respect that we have for each other. People don’t know about our relationship and it might come as a shock to many. But I am prepared to face all criticism. I know for a fact that even the housemates will target us. They will bitch about us and call us names but it’s a pure bond that we share. I can only hope that we get some sensible people in the house who understand our bond.”

We further discussed how being in a pair can either be beneficial for them or make them weak. To this, the 28-year-old said, “Yes, we would be each other’s strength and also the weakness. But as individuals, we are both really strong people. And even if either of us is evicted, the other one will continue to fight. While Anup ji says he wants to just have fun, I really want to win the show. Even if either of us manages to win, it would be a victory for both of us.”

The singer couple also plans to entertain the housemates with their musical skills. The Love Day Love Day singer said, “Since there’s no phone and television, Anup ji and I can keep everyone entertained by singing. We would either manage to teach them or bore them to death,” she said amid giggles.

Sharing that she has been a fan of Bigg Boss, Jasleen revealed her strategy, “I am going to be myself. I am a sweet and simple girl but also a bit spicy. While everyone including Anup ji calls me ‘pyaari’, I am sure I would be more than that. I think he will also find a new shade to my personality (laughs).

“It’s difficult to live with so many strangers but I can only hope it’s an easy stay. I don’t want to get into unnecessary fights but I will never stand impartiality. I would not just stand for myself but also for others if I feel they are being targetted,” she concluded.

