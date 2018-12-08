Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade get evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 12 saw a double eviction on Saturday night with Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade exiting the house. Last weekend, host Salman Khan surprised the audience and housemates by announcing a ‘no eviction’ week. The same nomination consisting of Jasleen, Megha, Romil Chaudhary, Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur was carried forward this week also.

Advertising

In Saturday’s episode, Salman asked the housemates to choose the bottom three among the nominated contestants. The maximum votes were against Jasleen, Megha and Romil. Three statues with their names were then placed in the garden area. And to announce the eviction, Jasleen and Megha’s statues were blown apart, hinting at the end of their journey.

Jasleen entered Bigg Boss 12 as a vichitra jodi with bhajan maestro Anup Jalota. The two claimed to be in a relationship for more than three years at the launch of the show. But after Anup was evicted, he denied having a romantic relationship with Jasleen. The singer was terribly affected when she found out that Anup had dismissed their affair.

A singer-actor by profession, Jasleen Matharu was one of the few contestants who took an effort to look good on the show. While her closeness with Shivashish Mishra and Romil Chaudhary raised eyebrows, she continued to be friendly towards them. A part of the wolf pack, Jasleen had her share of issues with Deepak Thakur and Rohit Suchanti.

Advertising

On the other hand, Megha Dhade entered mid-season as a wild card contestant. The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi, Megha brought some new energy in the otherwise dull season. She actively took part in all the tasks, and her grit and strength were lauded by all housemates. She even dethroned Dipika Kakar as the kitchen queen from the moment she stepped into the house.

Usually a friendly and fun person, the audience witnessed another side of Megha during her numerous fights with Deepak and Rohit. The Marathi actor not only used the choicest of expletives but also flung her shoe at them a couple of times.

With just three more weeks to go for the finale, let’s see what’s in store on Bigg Boss 12.