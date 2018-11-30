Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu, Romil Chaudhary kiss and make up

On today’s episode of Colors reality show Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen Matharu will make amends with friend-turned-foe Romil Chaudhary.

Jasleen and Romil were pretty close at the start of the season. But with time, Jasleen became friendly with the Wolf Pack while Romil formed rival group Happy Club. And now, in a heart-to-heart conversation, Jasleen will reveal the reason behind her cold behaviour towards Romil.

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com, “Jasleen will tell Romil that she always considered him a close friend. But she found herself in a spot when Romil decided to choose the Happy Club instead of her. Jasleen will share that she was indeed jealous of the group as she missed Romil. The singer will also tell him that she had even shared the same with Shivashish (Mishra) before he was evicted. Listening to her, Romil will assure Jasleen that he is still her friend and she can always count on him.”

On the other hand, Romil Chaudhary will face another hard time when Rohit Suchanti will again bring up Surbhi’s allegation against Romil.

Rohit will make fun of Romil stating that he is enjoying the tag of mastermind. Rohit will say that Romil is not smart as compared to Vikas Gupta and is not eligible for the title. He will also accuse him of staring at Surbhi time and again, leading to Romil getting furious.

Today, the contestants will also be seen once again fighting as they will try to name three contenders for the kaalkothari punishment.