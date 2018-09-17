Bigg Boss 12: Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani to judge the first nomination task

Watch Bigg Boss 12 tonight at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 tonight at 9 pm on Colors.

The premiere night of Bigg Boss 12 was a grand event. Apart from introducing 17 contestants, host Salman Khan also had a gala time interacting with ex-Bigg Boss winners Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gurjar. And if their presence made you nostalgic, tonight’s episode of the show will make you super excited. Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani will enter the house to judge the first nomination task. If that is not enough, Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel will join the housemates for the second round of the debate.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The contestants would be asked to name two weak jodis among the lot. Both the jodis would then have to debate among themselves on why they deserve to be in the game. Hina and Hiten will play moderators and have an important part to play in the nomination. They will also be sharing their knowledge and experiences with the housemates. The special segment was shot on Sunday, and the episode will air tonight.”

As already seen in the preview, devotional singer Anup Jalota and his student-girlfriend Jasleen Matharu will be targeted by the housemates over their relationship. The two, who have been dating for more than three years, will be seen struggling to explain their bond in front of everyone. Seems like the drama has already begun in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Apart from Anup and Jasleen, television actors Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse and cricketer-turned-actor S Sreesanth are part of the celebrities. While the commoner jodis include lawyer Romil Chaudhary and policeman Nirmal Singh, farmer Sourabh Patel and his businessman friend Shivashish Mishra, singer Deepak Thakur and his fan Urvashi Vani, Jaipur sisters Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Kolkata girl Roshmi Banik and ex-Roadies Kriti Verma.

