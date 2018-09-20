Bigg Boss 12: Jodi or singleton, who will get evicted from the house? Cast your votes here

Bigg Boss 12: Five contestants have been nominated for eviction this week. Bigg Boss 12: Five contestants have been nominated for eviction this week.

Bigg Boss 12 witnessed its first nomination process on Wednesday. While the viewers were expecting Sreesanth’s direct nomination by Bigg Boss, it was left to the jodis of the house to decide if they want to nominate him or not. The contestants decided to give a chance to the former cricketer and saved him. Was it a wise decision after the cricketer sabotaged the first task of the season? Only Salman Khan will tell on the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the season.

Saving Sreesanth, Bigg Boss 12 jodis nominated TV actors Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode. Unlike the jodis, the singletons of the house didn’t spare Somi and Saba Khan for picking up unnecessary fights and nominated them unanimously. The jodi of Kriti Verma and Roshni Banik also came under their radar but only because they considered them a tough competition. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel too got nominated for eviction this week.

Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss 12 this week?

Out of all the nominated contestants, Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar seems less likely to leave the house this weekend, courtesy her popularity among the masses. Kriti Verma and Roshni Banik might have to try a little harder in the remaining two days, since its only Kriti who has been seen on camera and Roshni, until now, hasn’t done much to entertain the viewers.

Also read | Bigg Boss 12: Somi and Saba Khan seem to be in no mood to take it slow

Though the Jaipur sisters Somi and Saba Khan have grabbed lot of attention in just three days, it is difficult to say whether they will garner enough audience votes. Looking back at the voting pattern of previous seasons, audiences haven’t accepted the troublemakers in the initial weeks. It’s only after two-three weeks in the show that masala entertainers become a favourite of the viewers. However, more than them, it is the commoner jodi Shivashish and Sourabh who will mostly likely be shown the door.

Now, it will be interesting to see if it will be a jodi or a singleton who will be evicted.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd